How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 online without cable

Keeping Up With the Kardashians start time, channel Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premieres at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (Thursday, March 18).

It's on E!, and airs weekly on Thursday nights.

We've come to the end of the road. It's almost time to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premiere online tonight. And it's the final season (sob)! We can hardly believe that soon, we won't get to see the weekly antics of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Kris Jenner and the rest. Our only consolation is that there's plenty of drama ahead in this new batch of episodes.

It's possible some of that drama comes from the divorce of Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. The couple's marital woes have made headlines in recent months.

Other storylines that may be in the mix in episode 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20: Khloé's desire to have another baby with Tristan Thompson, Kylie's breakup with Travis Scott and Kourtney starting to date Travis Barker.

Here is everything you need to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because E! isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premiere Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E!, if they get the channel through their cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access E! on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : You can get E! in the Sling Blue package, which costs $35 a month and has more than 50 channels. That includes AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, USA and many more top networks. Sling is offering a three-day free trial to check out all it has to offer.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like E!, AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 in the UK

Brits can get their Kardashian fix and watch season 20 on Hayu, which will stream the new episodes the day after they air in the U.S.

Hayu costs £4.99 per month, and you can check it out with a one-month free trial.

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 in Canada

Good news, Canadians — you can also watch KUWTK season 20 on E! Canada if you get the channel with a Bell Media package.

Or you can also stream the new episodes on Hayu.