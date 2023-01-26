How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once online: Where to stream

The buzz has been building for almost a year and now, Everything Everywhere All at Once is on the precipice of Oscar triumph. The movie leads all 2023 Oscar nominees with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actress for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

The movie features a very strange trip through the multiverse — but it wasn’t made by Marvel. Instead, the little indie-that-could stars Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who is pulled into an insane adventure involving parallel realities. Everything Everywhere All at Once might as well refer to the mash-up of so many genres and tones, from Hong Kong martial arts flicks to science fiction to comedy.

Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang starts off as a very ordinary woman living a very ordinary life. But then, she learns from an alternate version of her husband that other realities exist and that she is the key to saving everyone from annihilation. Evelyn must learn to tap into newfound powers to face off against the would-be multiverse destroyer: another version of her daughter, Joy. Ultimately, the genres fade away to reveal what this story is truly about: love.

The movie has been a darling since it debuted at South by Southwest in March 2022, after which it went on to become a blockbuster, earning $104 million worldwide. It has racked up awards and accolades, including the Best Picture prize at the Critics Choice Awards.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Everything Everywhere All at Once online.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once from anywhere

Just because Showtime isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Everything Everywhere All at Once if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once online in the US for free

Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming now on Showtime. (opens in new tab)

Showtime is a premium channel available with a cable subscription, but can watch EEAAO for free.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in the UK

Good news for Brits! Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming on Prime Video UK. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in Canada

Canadians can also stream Everything Everywhere All at Once on Prime Video (opens in new tab).

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in Australia

Aussies can also watch Everything Everywhere All at Once on Prime Video (opens in new tab) or on Binge.

Binge is free (opens in new tab) for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing.

