How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin online — release date and time

With awards season heating up, you can watch The Banshees of Inisherin online to see the Irish movie that's getting a lot of Oscar buzz. The tragicomedy is earning rave reviews, particularly for the performances by stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends whose relationship abruptly ends.

Banshees of Inisherin streaming details The Banshees of Inisherin begins streaming this month.

• U.S. — Tuesday, Dec. 13 on HBO Max

• U.K. — Wednesday, Dec. 21 on Disney Plus

In 1923, on the remote (fictional) island of Inisherin, Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) are longtime drinking buddies. When Colm unexpectedly ends their friendship, Pádraic is left stunned and confused.

Enlisting the help of his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), Pádraic tries to repair the relationship. His repeated attempts only push Colm further away until he's forced to deliver an ultimatum that has shocking consequences.

Check out the trailer below, plus everything you need to watch The Banshees of Inisherin online.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin online from anywhere on Earth

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin in the US

In the U.S., the Banshees of Inisherin will stream on HBO Max starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

The movie's runtime is 114 minutes and it is rated R.

The Banshees of Inisherin was first released in theaters on October 21.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin online in the UK

In the U.K. and Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin will stream on Disney Plus starting Wednesday, Dec. 21.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin in Canada

Disney Plus is also the home of Banshees of Inisherin in Canada. It is arriving Wednesday, Dec. 14.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin in Australia

The Banshees of Inisherin is expected to hit Disney Plus in Australia and New Zealand, but a bit later. Most likely, it'll be available to stream in those regions in early February 2023.