How to watch 'The Substance' on TVNZ+ (It's free)

You can watch the "The Substance" on TVNZ+ right now, streaming for free.

The movie got tongues wagging and pulses racing when it was released last year — "The Substance" was a word-of-mouth hit that propelled Demi Moore back into the Hollywood limelight. Playing Elisabeth Sparkle, her character is struggling to come to terms with the fact that her looks and celebrity are fading. The answer to her prayers seems to come in the form of a miraculous new drug that can create a younger version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley). No prizes for guessing that things don't go entirely to plan.

The TVNZ+ platform is streaming the much-discussed, Oscar-winning film now. But how can you watch the stream from anywhere? Can you get the TVNZ+ stream in the U.S., Australia and the U.K. too? And what phones and devices is the TVNZ+ app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "The Substance" free on TVNZ+.

How to watch 'The Substance' on TVNZ+

🇳🇿 TVNZ+ is showing "The Substance" for free right now.

You don't need a TVNZ+ subscription to watch "The Substance", just sign up with your e-mail.

New to TVNZ+? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

OUTSIDE New Zealand? ACCESS TVNZ+ FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to watch the movie and it works perfectly — the streaming quality is very good, just with the occasional ad.

How to watch 'The Substance' on TVNZ+ from anywhere

TVNZ+ is only available to New Zealand residents who have signed up to the streaming service.

Cinema lovers traveling or working outside N.Z. will need to use a VPN to access TVNZ+'s free stream of "The Substance" when overseas in the likes of the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock geo-restrictions and stream "The Substance" with ease

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "The Substance".

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free "The Substance" stream, choose 'New Zealand' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVNZ+, sign in, and watch "The Substance" for free!

Which devices can I watch 'The Substance' on TVNZ+ with?

You can use TVNZ+ on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV (Fire Stick 3rd Gen, Fire Stick 4K Max)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) – Android 8.0 and above

Android TV (OS 5.1 and above; includes SmartVU, TCL, Sony, Philips,Toshiba, Freeview-approved TVs)

Apple TV (4th Gen & 4K, tvOS 13 or later)

Chromecast (from mobile devices, iOS 12+ and Android 8+)

Chromecast with Google TV

Google Chrome (Desktop browser, latest version)

Hisense Smart TVs (2020+ models running VIDAA U6)

LG Smart TVs (webOS 3.3+)

Microsoft Edge (Desktop browser, latest version)

Mozilla Firefox (Desktop browser, latest version)

Panasonic Smart TVs (2017+ models: ES/EX, FS/FX, FZ, GX/GZ, HX/HZ, JS/JX/JZ, LZ series)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Safari (Mac browser, latest version)

Samsung Smart TVs (2015 and above running Tizen OS)

Sky Box and Sky Pod (new models)

Sony Smart TVs (Android TV OS 5.1+)

Xbox (Xbox One, Series X, Series S)

Is TVNZ+ the best way to watch 'The Substance'?

If you're looking for a free stream of the movie then TVNZ+ is exactly what you need. We're not aware of anywhere else streaming "The Substance" for free.

For example, it's on the subscription-based Mubi streaming platform in the U.S., Canada and U.K. And in Australia, you need access to the paid Stan streaming service.

For streaming on TVNZ+, a minimum internet speed of 3Mbps is recommended for standard definition (SD) and 5-8Mbps for HD

