How to watch Boss Baby 2: Family Business online from anywhere on Earth

Boss Baby 2: Family Business release date and time Boss Baby 2 will be in theaters and online on Peacock starting July 2.

For Peacock, it will be available to stream at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT.

It's almost time to watch Boss Baby 2, and it's going to be available both online and in theaters. Yes, Alec Baldwin's back as Ted Templeton Jr., but he's not actually a baby anymore (at least at first).

That's because Boss Baby: Family Business starts out with Ted as a success, and one that brother Tim's daughter Tabitha may like more than her own dad. Of course, Ted doesn't stay as an adult for long, as Tim's other daughter Tina is a boss in her own right.

Yes, we've got Boss Babies, and they're wreaking familiar havoc. Oh, and there are explosions and ninja babies. Because of course there are.

Here's everything you need to watch Boss Baby 2, no matter where you are.

How to watch Boss Baby 2: Family Business with a VPN

While Peacock is available all across the U.S., it's not available around the world. If you're out of town and trying to watch on Peacock, you'll need a VPN, which can help your device appear to be somewhere else.

While Peacock is available all across the U.S., it's not available around the world. If you're out of town and trying to watch on Peacock, you'll need a VPN, which can help your device appear to be somewhere else.

How to watch Boss Baby 2: Family Business in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unless you want to go to a theater, and you have one open near you, the only place to watch Boss Baby 2: Family Business in the U.S. is Peacock. It will be there for 60 days, expiring around August 31, 2021.

But you can't see Boss Baby 2 on the free Peacock tier, as you'll need the $4.99 per month (or up) Peacock Premium tier.

How to watch Boss Baby 2: Family Business in the U.K. and around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As noted above, Peacock isn't available around the world. So international audiences will need to either go to a theater, or use a VPN to log in. Folks from the states visiting around the world can just boot up a VPN, select their hometown as their location, and log into Peacock. Looking for a VPN, we recommend ExpressVPN for its speedy streaming quality.

Boss Baby 2: Family Business trailer

Ted's all grown up and successful in the Boss Baby 2 trailer, that is until his niece Tina manages to bring him back to the baby life. The main crux of the story, as seen in the above trailer, is how Ted's brother Tim is growing distant from his daughter Tabitha.

Boss Baby 2: Family Business cast

For the returning cast in Boss Baby 2, we've got Alec Baldwin back as the titular Boss Baby, Theodore Lindsey "Ted" Templeton Jr., who gained the ability to speak from the Secret Baby Formula.

Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow also return, respectively, as Ted Templeton Sr. and Janice Templeton, the parents of the Boss Baby.

The rest of the cast, including James Marsden as Tim Templeton, taking over for Miles Bakshi and Tobey Maguire, who voiced that role in The Boss Baby.

James Marsden as Tim Templeton: Ted's older brother

Amy Sedaris as Tina Templeton, Ted's younger niece

Ariana Greenblatt as Tabitha Templeton, Tina's older sister

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Erwin Armstrong: a rival of BabyCorp.

Eva Longoria as Carol Templeton: Tim's wife and mother of Tina and Tabitha.