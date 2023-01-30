How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus — streaming release date and more

When we learned Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney Plus date, we were slightly disappointed to find out it was coming a bit later than expected. The math (based on past releases) suggested a January release, and, well, that didn't happen. Fortunately, we got the next best thing.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney Plus on February 1, 2023. This is certainly a high-profile way to kick off Black History Month.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finds the secretive African nation state under duress at all angles. And its heroes are also trying to answer the big question of "who will become the new Black Panther?" This is also something of a meta-question, as the film's cast and crew (and the world) still mourns the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

The most recent of the upcoming Marvel movies to hit the cinema, Wakanda Forever also reveals another world that's been a secret in the MCU: the underwater kingdom of Talokan. And its ruler, Namor (Tehnoc Huerta) is a new threat who is not to be under estimated.

In our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review, I declared Wakanda Forever to be an impressive piece of the MCU, thanks to the phenomenal performances of Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright. The former garnered an Oscars nomination in the category of supporting actress for her performance in Wakanda Forever.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus.

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever come out on Disney Plus?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

To be more specific, it arrives at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 7 p.m. AEDT.

The Disney Plus price info has recently changed. Now, the traditionally ad-free tier ($10.99 per month (opens in new tab)) is more expensive than it was before December 2022. There's also the new Disney Plus Basic, a $7.99 per month (opens in new tab) ad-supported tier.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. Get the most value with the $12.99 bundle (opens in new tab) that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.