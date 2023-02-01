How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Australia today

When we learned Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney Plus date, we were slightly disappointed to find out it was coming a bit later than expected. The math (based on past releases) suggested a January release, and, well, that didn't happen. Fortunately, we got the next best thing.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney Plus on February 1, 2023 — a date presumably chosen to coincide with the start of Black History Month in the US. Thankfully, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will land on Disney Plus in Australia on the same day.

Black Panther 2 on Disney Plus: AU date, time and more Release date and time: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on Wednesday, February 1 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 6PM (AEDT).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finds the secretive African nation state under duress at all angles. And its heroes are also trying to answer the big question of "who will become the new Black Panther?" This is also something of a meta-question, as the film's cast and crew (and the world) still mourns the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

The most recent of the upcoming Marvel movies to hit the cinema, Wakanda Forever also reveals another world that's been a secret in the MCU: the underwater kingdom of Talokan. And its ruler, Namor (Tehnoc Huerta) is a new threat who is not to be underestimated.

In our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review, we declared Wakanda Forever to be an impressive piece of the MCU, thanks to the phenomenal performances of Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright. The former garnered an Oscars nomination in the category of supporting actress for her performance in Wakanda Forever.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online in Australia.

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever come out on Disney Plus?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. To be more specific, it arrives at 6PM AEDT.

The Disney Plus price info has recently changed. Now, a monthly subscription will set you back AU$13.99 p/m (opens in new tab), which is AU$2 more expensive than it was before December 2022.

Alternatively you can opt for an annual plan for AU$139.99 (opens in new tab), which essentially gives you two free months of Disney Plus per year. If you aren't already a member, we've made it easy for you to sign up below.