How to Watch Auburn vs. Oregon: Live Stream Tigers vs. Ducks NCAA Football

The opening weekend of the 2019 college football season doesn't contain too many marquee match-ups, as the top teams line up games against smaller schools to ease their way into the season. Tonight's prime time match-up between the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks is an exception, though. The game pits two ranked opponents against one another as both teams hope to have big seasons in 2019.

The Oregon Ducks, who start the season as the 11th-ranked team in the Associated Press poll, hope to capture the Pac-12 title this year. Auburn, ranked No. 16, always want to make noise in the SEC. And a loss by either team tonight would dint their hopes of playing for the national championship, so the Auburn-Oregon game is definitely one to watch.

Can't be near a TV to watch Auburn vs. Oregon? Don't worry — you've got live streaming options available, so you don't have to miss a minute of this early season showdown.

When can I watch the Auburn vs. Oregon game?

The Auburn vs. Oregon game kicks off tonight (Aug. 31) at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. ABC is covering the game, so all you need to watch it live if you don't subscribe to cable or satellite TFV is an HDTV antenna.

In Canada, the Auburn vs. Oregon game airs on TSN 2, while college football fans in the U.K. who are up at 12:30 a.m. Sunday can tune into BT Sport ESPN.

How can I use a VPN to watch Auburn vs. Oregon?

If you're travelling while the Tigers play host to the Ducks, a virtual private network or VPN can come in handy. Using a VPN when you're overseas, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web in your home country, so that you can still enjoy access to the same streaming services.

We've tested many different services, and our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN, thanks to both its speeds and its customer service. As good as ExpressVPN is, though, it's not your only option. Here's a selection of our favorite VPNs.

ExpressVPN: Expect superior performance and responsive customer service from ExpressVPN. You'll appreciate how it can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, and it's also very easy to use. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NordVPN: If you value privacy, go with NordVPN. It uses 2084-bit encryption while also working well with streaming services. While the services costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.View Deal

TunnelBear: If you want a VPN just for a one-off event such as watching the Auburn vs. Oregon game, consider TunnelBear. Not only is it easy to use, but it only costs $9.99 a month. Be aware that it's not the best performing VPN we've tested, though. View Deal

How can I watch the Auburn vs. Oregon live stream?

ABC and ESPN are both owned by Disney, so ABC's coverage will stream on ESPN's website. You can also find the game on ESPN's mobile app (Android, iOS) if you're not anywhere near a TV set.

Here's the catch, though: ESPN requires you to sign in with the login credentials of your cable or satellite TV provider. As a consequence, if you've cut the cord on cable, you won't be able to stream Auburn vs. Oregon through ESPN's website or app.

How can I watch the Auburn vs. Oregon live stream without cable?

As we mentioned, ABC is carrying the Auburn vs. Oregon game, so watching it is as easy as dialing in ABC. If you're not near a TV set, though, and you can't access ESPN's app, you could always try signing up for a streaming service that carries ABC and ESPN. This is somewhat tricky, as not every streaming service offers local channels — Sling TV only offers ABC network affiliates in limited markets, for example. Check to make sure that the streaming service you're thinking of signing up for includes ABC or in your area. (ESPN's streaming options do let Hulu and Sling customers sign in, so that's another option if you want to live stream the Auburn vs. Oregon game.)

AT&T Now: The service formerly known as DirecTV starts at $50 a month for a package include ABC and ESPN.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $45 monthly package includes ABC and ESPN in its live streaming service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording games to watch later.View Deal

PlayStation Vue: The streaming service's entry-level Access package starts at $50 a month, and includes ABC. But a current deal lets you enjoy the Core package while saving $10 a month off the normal $55 price for your first two months of service.View Deal

Sling TV: Sling TV doesn't offer ABC in most markets as part of its streaming packages. But its Orange package, normally $25 a month, includes ESPN, which means you can access ESPN's streaming options to watch the Auburn vs. Oregon game. And a current promotion cuts the price to $15 a month for your first month.View Deal