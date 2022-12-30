How to watch 2023 New Year's Eve ball drop live online for free and without cable

The countdown is about to begin. It's almost time to watch the 2023 New Year's Eve ball drop live online, which you can do for free and without cable. Watching the ball drop in Times Square on television is a tradition for many people across the country and the world. And luckily for all of us, it's even easier in the streaming era.

A number of specials will broadcast a live look at the NYE ball drop, including the popular Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Other alternatives include Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and godmother Dolly Parton and New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Here's the complete guide to how to watch the 2023 New Year's Eve ball drop online.

How to watch 2023 New Year's Eve ball drop live anywhere on Earth

Just because you're away from home doesn't mean you have to miss the 2023 New Year's Eve ball drop. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the specials from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also very affordable.

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



2023 New Year's Eve specials: Start times and channels

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (ABC)

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Billy Porter, D-Nice and Ciara

Performers: Duran Duran, Jax, J-Hope, New Edition

Watch ABC with one of the best TV antennas or via Fubo TV (opens in new tab)

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson (NBC and Peacock)

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Hosts: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

Performers: Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd (more to be announced)

Watch NBC via antenna, Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo TV (opens in new tab) or stream on Peacock (opens in new tab)

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Performers: Usher, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon and more

Watch CNN via Sling (opens in new tab)

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash (CBS and Paramount Plus)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Hosts: Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith

Performers: Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band (more to be announced)

Watch CBS on Fubo TV (opens in new tab) or stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)



Sling and Fubo are two of our favorite cable TV alternatives that offer live TV streaming. They are great options if you want to cut the cord. Sling is cheaper, though Fubo comes with more channels. Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Cut the cord with either the Orange or Blue package for $40 and get top channels like CNN, ESPN, TNT, USA and others.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands.

How to watch 2023 New Year's Eve live stream for free

If you don't care about hosts or performers, you can watch the 2023 New Year's Eve live stream for FREE. It starts at 6 p.m ET on: