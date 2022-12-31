How to watch 2023 Rose Parade online: Start time and channels

The roses are ready! It's almost time to watch the 2022 Rose Parade online. The iconic New Year's event, which takes place before the Rose Bowl, made a triumphant return last year after being canceled during the pandemic. This year's Rose Parade theme is "Turning the Corner" to celebrate the potential of the new year.

Rose Parade channel, start time The 134th Rose Parade takes place Monday, Jan. 2.

• Time — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT / 3 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab)

The 134th Rose Parade will march in Pasadena down Colorado Boulevard for 5.5 miles, with former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords leading the way as the grand marshal. Following Giffords will be a line of floats from popular TV shows and movies, as well as from brands, companies and nonprofits.

The 2023 Rose Queen is Los Angeles high school senior Bella Ballard, a soccer player and volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Tanya Tucker is set to perform, and more performers will be announced soon.

The parade will be televised by several broadcast and streaming partners, including NBC, Peacock and the local ABC affiliate KTLA.

After the parade, Penn State and Utah fans can watch the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2023 Rose Parade online.

How to watch 2023 Rose Parade from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2023 Rose Parade if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 2023 Rose Parade online in the US

In the U.S., the 2023 Rose Parade airs Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. It's airing on several channels, including local ABC affiliate KTLA. Most people can watch the broadcast on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities).

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands.

Peacock houses a great library. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, live sports and the local NBC live feed.

How to watch 2023 Rose Parade in the UK

Unfortunately, the 2023 Rose Parade does not seem to be airing on any U.K. channels.

How to watch 2023 Rose Parade in Canada

Canadians are also out of luck. The 2023 Rose Parade doesn't appear to be airing live on any channels in Canada, though the Rose Bowl itself will be broadcast on TSN 2.

How to watch 2023 Rose Parade in Australia

The Rose Parade also is not airing on any Australian channels.

