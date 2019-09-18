How to Live Stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 Online: Watch the Action from Japan

The biggest event in the rugby calendar is coming to a new destination: Japan. Yes, from September 20 to November 2, we'll watch the top teams (including past champs New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and England) collide for the right to take home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup. Here's how to live stream the Rugby World Cup online!

Japan's team, the Brave Blossoms, start the tourney in Pool A, with Ireland, Russia, Samoa and Scotland, which isn't the most imposing bunch (lacking any previous champ). Maybe the combination of that batch of opponents and the will of their home team fans will give them a chance.

Streaming options vary greatly, based on where you are, and cost a lot in the U.S.. Even Aussies, though, will need to pay extra for the Rugby World Cup Pass. Here's our guide to watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup online.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Anyone, anywhere, can watch the Rugby World Cup, on the service they're already using at home. A virtual private network (aka VPN) is the tool you'll use to dodge any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.29/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.

Performance is just average, but this is one of the simpler VPNs out there, and at $9.99 for one month of service, TunnelBear is a lower-cost option if you just want to use the VPN to watch the third Test.

What's the schedule for the Rugby World Cup? Pool play kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20, with Japan vs Russia @ 6:45 a.m. Eastern | 3:45 a.m. Pacific | 11:45 a.m. BST (ITV). Quarter-finals take place on October 19 and 20, with semi-finals on October 26 and 27. Third place is decided with the Bronze Final on November 1. The real Final is November 2

What's the format of the Rugby World Cup 2019?

20 teams begin the tournament, and they're broken up between 4 pools (of 5 teams each). Pool play consists of round-robin style matches, with each team playing one of the other teams in its pool once.

After those 10 games in each pool, the two teams with the top records from each pool will compete in quarter finals, where you've only got one shot to make it through.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.S.

In America, you're gonna need some gold to consume the action taking in Japan: NBC Sports Gold that is. Pricing starts at $29.99 for live (and on-demand) streams for single matches. Most, though, will want to spend at least $199 for the Rugby World Cup Pass, as it includes all 48 matches (both live and on-demand).

A less comprehensive option will just be subscribing to a streaming service that offers NBC Sports. The top options include PlayStation Vue (our favorite overall), Hulu with Live TV (good for exclusive original shows) and fuboTV (all the sports you can get, minus ESPN).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.K.

Get a load of this: folks in the U.K. get to live stream the Rugby World Cup for free. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached. The majority of matches taking place on ITV proper, and 10 of the 48 going to ITV 4. The breakdown of which games are on which channels can be found in our schedule.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Australia

Aussies get a slightly less impressive package: Wallabies supporters will get to watch all of their team's games — plus a pair of quarter finals games, the semis and the final — for free, on Channel 10 (and via the 10 Play app).

The Fox Sports cable channel (which ain't free) will offer all the games. Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

Coverage starts at TVNZ, which screens 1/4 of the matches free in New Zealand. Further, you'll see delayed coverage for All Blacks' pool matches and the quarter final. Live coverage of the semis and the final are included.

Spark Sport, however, is live streaming all of the matches own the rights to the tournament, which means you need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada

Canada's TSN is the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.

What's the schedule for the Rugby World Cup fixtures?

Pool A: Ireland, Japan, Russia, Samoa and Scotland

Friday, Sept. 20: Japan vs Russia @ 6:45 a.m. Eastern | 3:45 a.m. Pacific | 11:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Sunday, Sept. 22: Ireland vs Scotland @ 3:45 a.m. Eastern | 12:45 a.m. Pacific | 8:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Russia vs Samoa @ 5:15 a.m. Eastern | 2:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Saturday, Sept. 28: Japan vs Ireland @ 3:15 a.m. Eastern | 12:15 a.m. Pacific | 8:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Monday, Sept. 30: Scotland vs Samoa @ 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Thursday, Oct. 3: Ireland vs Russia @ 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Japan vs Samoa @ 6:30 a.m. Eastern | 3:30 a.m. Pacific | 11:30 a.m. BST (ITV)

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Scotland vs Russia @ 3:15 a.m. Eastern | 12:15 a.m. Pacific | 8:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Saturday, Oct. 12: Ireland vs Samoa @ 6:45 a.m. Eastern | 3:45 a.m. Pacific | 11:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Sunday, Oct. 13: Japan vs Scotland @ 6:45 a.m. Eastern | 3:45 a.m. Pacific | 11:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Pool B: Canada, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand and South Africa

Saturday, Sept. 21: New Zealand vs South Africa @ 5:45 a.m. Eastern | 2:45 a.m. Pacific | 10:45 a.m.BST (ITV)

Sunday, September 22: Italy vs Namibia @ 1:15 a.m. Eastern | 10:45 p.m. Pacific Saturday | 6:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Thursday, September 26: Italy vs Canada @ 3:45 a.m. Eastern | 12:45 a.m. Pacific | 8:45 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Saturday, September 28: South Africa vs Namibia @ 5:45 a.m. Eastern | 2:45 a.m. Pacific | 10:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Wednesday, October 2: New Zealand vs Canada @ 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Friday, October 4: South Africa vs Italy @ 5:45 a.m. Eastern | 2:45 a.m. Pacific | 10:45 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Sunday, October 6: New Zealand vs Namibia @ 12:45 a.m. Eastern | 9:45 p.m. Pacific Saturday | 5:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Tuesday, October 8: South Africa vs Canada @ 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Saturday, October 12: New Zealand vs Italy @ 12:45 a.m. Eastern | 9:45 p.m. Pacific Friday | 5.45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Sunday, October 13: Namibia vs Canada @ 11:15 p.m. Eastern Saturday | 9:15 p.m. Pacific Saturday | 4:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Pool C: Argentina, England, France, USA, Tonga

Saturday, September 21: France vs Argentina @ 3:15 a.m. Eastern | 12:15 a.m. Pacific | 8.15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Sunday, September 22: England vs Tonga @ 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11.15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Thursday, September 26: England vs USA @ 6:45 a.m. Eastern | 3:45 a.m. Pacific | 11.45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Saturday, September 28: Argentina vs Tonga @ 12:45 a.m. Eastern | 9:45 p.m. Pacific Friday | 5:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Wednesday, October 2: France vs USA @ 3:45 a.m. Eastern | 12:45 a.m. Pacific | 8:45 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Saturday, October 5: England vs Argentina @ 4 a.m. Eastern | 1 a.m. Pacific | 9 a.m. BST (ITV)

Sunday, October 6: France vs Tonga @ 3:45 a.m. Eastern | 12:45 a.m. Pacific | 8:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Wednesday, October 9: Argentina vs USA @ 12:45 a.m. Eastern | 9:45 p.m. Pacific Tuesday | 5:45 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Saturday, October 12: England vs France @ 4:15 a.m. Eastern | 1:15 a.m. Pacific | 9.15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Sunday, October 13: USA vs Tonga @ 1:15 a.m. Eastern 6.45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Pool D Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Uruguay and Wales

Saturday, September 21: Australia vs Fiji @ 12:45 a.m. Eastern | 9:45 p.m. Pacific Friday | 5:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Monday, September 23: Wales vs Georgia @ 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Wednesday, September 25: Fiji vs Uruguay @ 1:15 a.m. Eastern | 10:45 p.m. Pacific Tuesday | 6:15 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Sunday, September 29: Georgia vs Uruguay @ 1:15 a.m. Eastern | 10:45 p.m. Pacific Saturday | 6:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Sunday, September 29: Australia vs Wales @ 3:45 a.m. Eastern | 12:45 a.m. Pacific | 8:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Thursday, October 3: Georgia vs Fiji @ 1:15 a.m. Eastern | 10:45 p.m. Pacific Wednesday | 6:15 a.m. BST BST (ITV 4)

Saturday, October 5: Australia vs Uruguay @ 1:15 a.m. Eastern | 10:45 p.m. Pacific Friday | 6:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Wednesday, October 9: Wales vs Fiji @ 5:45 a.m. Eastern | 2:45 a.m. Pacific | 10:45 a.m. BST (ITV)

Friday, October 11: Australia vs Georgia @ 5:15 a.m. Eastern | 2:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15 a.m. BST (ITV 4)

Sunday, October 13: Wales vs Uruguay @ 4:15 a.m. Eastern | 1:15 a.m. Pacific | 9.15 a.m. BST (ITV)

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20

Semi-Finals: October 26-27

Bronze Final: November 1

The Final: November 2