How to watch Leinster vs Bulls live on TVNZ+ (It's free)

You can watch the Leinster vs Bulls on TVNZ+ today, streaming for free. The free stream includes the full game as Leinster look to claim their first title since the competition was reformatted to include South African teams.

The N.Z. platform will stream the big game from Croke Park, Dublin. But how can you watch the live stream from anywhere? Can you get the TVNZ+ stream in the U.K., Australia and the U.S. too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Leinster vs Bulls on TVNZ+...

How to watch Leinster vs Bulls on TVNZ+

TVNZ+ will broadcast the URC Final for free today, Saturday, June 14.

You don't even need a TVNZ+ subscription to watch the URC Final, just sign up with your e-mail.

New to TVNZ+? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

OUTSIDE New Zealand? ACCESS NZTV+ FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to watch the ANZ Premiership and it works perfectly – the streaming quality is very good.

How to watch Leinster vs Bulls on TVNZ+ from anywhere

TVNZ+ is only available to New Zealand residents who have signed up to the streaming service.

Rugby Union lovers traveling or working outside N.Z. will need to use a VPN to access TVNZ+'s free URC Final stream in the U.S. and Canada.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Leinster vs Bulls.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free Leinster vs Bulls live stream, choose 'New Zealand' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVNZ+, sign in, and watch the URC Final for free!

What will TVNZ+ Leinster vs Bulls coverage include? Analysis?

TVNZ+ is broadcasting Leinster vs Bulls live from 3:55 a.m. NZST / 4:55 p.m. BST / 11:55 a.m. ET, with the show running for the full duration of the game as well as the trophy lift awards.

Expect action replays galore, and if you missed the action you can just watch the highlights on YouTube (@URC).

Which devices can I watch Leinster vs Bulls on TVNZ+ with?

You can use TVNZ+ on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV (Fire Stick 3rd Gen, Fire Stick 4K Max)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) – Android 8.0 and above

Android TV (OS 5.1 and above; includes SmartVU, TCL, Sony, Philips,Toshiba, Freeview-approved TVs)

Apple TV (4th Gen & 4K, tvOS 13 or later)

Chromecast (from mobile devices, iOS 12+ and Android 8+)

Chromecast with Google TV

Google Chrome (Desktop browser, latest version)

Hisense Smart TVs (2020+ models running VIDAA U6)

LG Smart TVs (webOS 3.3+)

Microsoft Edge (Desktop browser, latest version)

Mozilla Firefox (Desktop browser, latest version)

Panasonic Smart TVs (2017+ models: ES/EX, FS/FX, FZ, GX/GZ, HX/HZ, JS/JX/JZ, LZ series)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Safari (Mac browser, latest version)

Samsung Smart TVs (2015 and above running Tizen OS)

Sky Box and Sky Pod (new models)

Sony Smart TVs (Android TV OS 5.1+)

Xbox (Xbox One, Series X, Series S)

Is TVNZ+ the best way to watch Leinster vs Bulls?

If you're looking for a free stream that provides English commentary then TVNZ+ is exactly where you want to be for the full 80 minutes.

For streaming content on TVNZ+, including their sports offerings, a minimum of 15 Mbps download speed is recommended. This speed ensures a good viewing experience without buffering or interruptions.

