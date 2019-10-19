How to Live Stream New Zealand vs Ireland: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 Online

Two of the most powerful rugby teams in the world are set to battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup as New Zealand and Ireland take to the field this weekend. Whether you're a die-hard fan or coming to rugby for the first time, getting a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream is a must!

World champions New Zealand have won all their games so far, even the potentially challenging South Africa match. The Irish were on for a winning streak but did face defeat against host nation Japan in a tight 19-12 loss.

The All Blacks team will be going into this match at full strength with Richie Mo'unga expected to start at fly-half and Beauden Barrett to continue in fullback position.

Ireland is also expected to have a full squad fit to play with Jonny Sexton and Joey Carbery both besting their injuries to get back on the field.

New Zealand and Ireland have played on 31 occasions and the All Blacks have won 28 of them - that's because Ireland have managed to win two of their last three meetings...will that be a telling statistic going into today's match?

Streaming options do vary greatly, based on where you are, and will cost you a bit in the U.S.. Here's our guide to watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup online from anywhere and, in particular, a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in the Rugby World Cup 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

No matter who you are or where you are, you can watch the Rugby World Cup, on the service you already use at home. A virtual private network (aka VPN) lets you dodge any geo-restrictions that may try and block your way from tuning into your domestic coverage.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Affordable and super secure, NordVPN is just $2.29/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

TunnelBear is a lower-cost option than many and an admirable choice if you just want to use the VPN to watch rugby action live from outside your country.View Deal

WHEN IS New Zealand vs Ireland in the RUGBY WORLD CUP? Game time for New Zealand vs Ireland is Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11.15 a.m. BST | 10.15pm NZT

How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.S.

You're gonna need more than just the NBC Sports channel to watch New Zealand vs Ireland. Instead, you have to pay more for the NBC Sports Gold streaming service. NBC Sports Gold pricing starts at $34.99 for live (and on-demand) streams for single matches. Most, though, will want to spend at least $89 for the Rugby World Cup Pass, as it includes all the matches remaining (both live and on-demand).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.K.

As is the case with every Rugby World Cup game, New Zealand vs Ireland is free for those in the U.K. It's one of the 38 matches taking place on ITV (the other 10 are on ITV 4). Yeah, if you can believe it, folks in the U.K. won't pay a dime to live stream the Rugby World Cup. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

New Zealand vs Ireland will stream on TVNZ (which screens certain matches free in NZ). But there's a rather big catch... you have to wait a whole hour after kick-off to start watching!

For genuine live streaming, Spark Sport showing every single match as they happen. That means you need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the Australia

Sorry everyone Down Under, you'll need to pay to watch New Zealand vs Ireland, as it's not one of the games that will be free on Channel 10 (and via the 10 Play app). That service gets all of the Wallabies games — plus a pair of quarter finals games, the semis and the final.

The pay to view Fox Sports cable channel will offer all the games. Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada

This one's nice and easy. The All Blacks face the Irish on Canada's TSN, as it's the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.

How did the All Blacks and Ireland get to the last 8?

New Zealand is coming from Pool B having won all its games and Ireland is coming out of Pool A where it won three out of four matches.

The winner of this quarter-finals match will go on to face the winner of the England vs Australia game, played on the same day.