How to Live Stream the Rugby World Cup Online: Watch the Quarter-Finals Now

With pool matches over, the Rugby World Cup is onto the quarter-finals. Yes, we're getting to the real meat of this massive tournament, now narrowed down to 8 teams — including Japan's Brave Blossoms, the home team that are definitely the underdogs. Until November 2, we'll watch these teams collide for the right to take home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup. Here's how to live stream the Rugby World Cup online!

Currently, New Zealand (11/8) are the favorites to win it all (again). South Africa (7/2) is the second-most-favored team to win, which isn't good news for the home team, as Japan is set to face South Africa in the quarter finals. Japan beat South Africa in 2015, but a lot has changed in the last 4 years, and nobody's betting against South Africa in that match.

Streaming options vary greatly, based on where you are, and cost a lot in the U.S.. Even Aussies, though, will need to pay extra for the Rugby World Cup Pass. Here's our guide to watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup online.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Anyone, anywhere, can watch the Rugby World Cup, on the service they're already using at home. A virtual private network (aka VPN) is the tool you'll use to dodge any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.29/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

Performance is just average, but this is one of the simpler VPNs out there, and at $9.99 for one month of service, TunnelBear is a lower-cost option if you just want to use the VPN to watch the third Test.View Deal

What's the schedule for the Rugby World Cup? We're down to the elite eight of the Rugby world cup, with England vs Australia kicking off on October 19. Play begins at 3:15 a.m. Eastern (8:15 a.m. BST, 12:15am Pacific). The other quarter-final games take place on October 19 and 20, as detailed below. Semi-finals are scheduled for October 26 and 27. Third place is decided with the Bronze Final on November 1. The real Final is November 2

What's the format of the Rugby World Cup 2019?

20 teams began the tournament, broken up between 4 pools (of 5 teams each). Pool play consists of round-robin style matches, with each team playing one of the other teams in its pool once.

We've now eliminated 12 of those teams, leaving Australia, England, France, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and Wales to play in the quarter finals.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.S.

In America, you need some gold to consume all of the action taking in Japan: NBC Sports Gold that is. While some matchups are on NBC Sports, others are on Rugby Cup World Pass, which costs $199, which includes all remaining matches.

A less comprehensive option will just be subscribing to a streaming service that offers NBC Sports. The top options include PlayStation Vue (our favorite overall), Hulu with Live TV (good for exclusive original shows) and fuboTV (all the sports you can get, minus ESPN).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.K.

Get a load of this: folks in the U.K. get to live stream the Rugby World Cup for free. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached. While some games played on ITV 4 earlier, all of the remaining matches are on regular ITV.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Australia

Aussies get a slightly less impressive package: Wallabies supporters will get to watch all of their team's games — plus a pair of quarter finals games (England vs Australia and Wales vs France), the semis and the final — for free, on Channel 10 (and via the 10 Play app).

The Fox Sports cable channel (which ain't free) will offer all the games. Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

Coverage starts at TVNZ, which screens 1/4 of the matches free in New Zealand, and includes the All Blacks' quarter final match, on a 1-hour delay. Live coverage of the semis and the final are included.

Spark Sport, however, is live streaming all of the matches as it owns the rights to the tournament. That means you need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada

Canada's TSN is the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.

What's the schedule for the Rugby World Cup fixtures?

Quarter-Finals:

England vs Australia, Sat. October 19 at 3:15 a.m. Eastern | 12:15 a.m. Pacific | 8:15 a.m. BST (ITV)

New Zealand vs Ireland, Sat. October 19 at 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11.15am BST (ITV)

Wales vs France, Sun. October 20 at 3:15 a.m. Eastern | 12:15 a.m. Pacific | 8.15am BST (ITV)

Japan vs South Africa, Sunday October 20 at 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15am BST (ITV)

Semi-Finals: October 26-27

Bronze Final: November 1

The Final: November 2