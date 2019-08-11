How to Live Stream Man Utd vs Chelsea: Premier League Match

The Blues face the Red Devils as the new Premier League season opens with a must-watch contest between two top teams. There are many story-lines going into this match, but all eyes will be on Frank Lampard as he makes his managerial debut against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose flying start as Man United gaffer came to a disastrous close at the end of the 2018/19 season.

These two clubs trended in opposite directions at the end of the previous campaign, with Chelsea moving up several spots to land a third-place finish while Manchester United slumped to a Europa League slot in sixth.

Manchester United wasn't afraid to dig deep into its pockets to make some high-profile signings in the off-season, including a near-$100 million move for center-back Harry Maguire and another $62 million splash for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. For its part, Chelsea will benefit from the arrival of American winger Christian Pulisic and Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who finalized a move from Real Madrid after a loan spell.

Here is how to live stream the Chelsea vs Manchester United match.

When is the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League Match? Manchester Utd vs Chelsea will close Match Day 1 with a late Sunday afternoon kick-off on August 11 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern | 8:30 a.m. Pacific | 4:30 p.m. BST.

How can I live stream Manchester United vs Chelsea in the U.S.?

NBC Sports owns the rights to broadcast the 2019-20 Premier League season, which is good news for most viewers in the U.S. because NBC Sports is offered as a standard (free) channel by cable providers.

The Manchester United vs. Chelsea match will air on the NBC Sports (NBCSN) channel on all major cable providers, including DirecTV, Dish, AT&T U-verse, Verizon Fios, Cox and Spectrum.

If you're away from a TV, you can live stream the match on the NBC Sports app, which is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows 10, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox and Samsung TVs.

To watch the match on the app, you'll either need to sign-in with your cable provider (listed above) or cord-cutters can watch via a TV streaming subscription like YouTube TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, FuboTV or DirecTV Now.

The Premier League match will also be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo Deportes, NBC's Spanish-language network.

There is some bad news. The Manchester United vs Chelsea (and most major Premier League games) won't be available on NBC Gold, NBC's streaming subscription service, for those who don't have a cable or an over-the-top internet TV subscription.

How can I watch Man United vs Chelsea in the U.K.?

Sky Sports owns (most) of the broadcasting rights to the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Manchester Utd against Chelsea will air live on Sky Sports to Sky customers or those who pay for a Sky Sports package on other cable subscriptions, like Virgin Media or NOW.

You can watch the game on your smartphone or laptop through the Sky Sports website or free mobile app available on Android and iOS .

How do I use a VPN to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea?

