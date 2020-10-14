Holy crap! LG's $1,200 65-inch NanoCell TV is $699 right now for Prime Day

There are great Prime Day deals, and then there are great Prime Day deals. As in, deals that save you hundreds of dollars on top devices, like this $500 discount on LG's $1,199 65-inch NanoCell TV.
Amazon has the 65-inch LG Nano 8 Series 4K Smart TV on sale for $699. Again, that's $500 is savings on one of the best TVs we reviewed last years. Is it too soon to call this the holy grail of Prime Day TV deals? I think not.
LG NanoCell 65" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $699 @ Amazon
The LG NanoCell 8 Series of TVs offer local dimming and LG's quad core processor deliver the best picture quality possible for this price. Plus it comes with Alexa built-in for an effortless smart home control from the comfort of your couch.View Deal
LG's NanoCell technology rivals Samsung's QLED for enhancing LCD quality. Though it's more basic than LG's OLEDs — it has a quad-core processor, LED edge lighting and a fairly basic 60Hz refresh rate — the NanoCell 8 Series still has the feel of a premium TV but comes at a more accessible cost.
Other features of the NanoCell 8 series include LG ThinQ AI technology and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. And there's AirPlay 2 support built in so you can easily cast content from your iPhone, iPad or MacBook.
And that's why this $699 Prime Day TV deal is worth acting on. We rarely see good 65-inch TVs for that cheap, let alone great ones from one of the top TV brands.
If your TV needs an upgrade and you’re on the lookout for a bargain this Prime Day, you won't find much better in this tier. But check out our Amazon Prime Day deals page for all the latest discounts, or head straight to our Prime Day TV deals page for discounts from all the major brands.
Shop Prime Day sales at Amazon
- Amazon devices: save on Fire TVs, Alexa speakers, Kindles
- Apple deals: save on AirPods, Apple Watch, more
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Revlon, Maybelline, and more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, and mattresses
- Clothing: save on Calvin Klein, Dickies, Timberland, and more
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Nautilus, and more
- Furniture: deals on office chairs, nightstands, and dressers
- Halloween decor: deals on costumes, candy, and decor
- Headphones: deals from $8
- TV sales: deals from $115
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: up to 30% off Lego sets
- Mattresses: deals on Casper, Serta, Tuft & Needle
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Pet food/supplies: up to 40% off food and treats
- Snacks: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Snow boots: save on Columbia, Sorel, Uggs, and more
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39