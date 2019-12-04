Holy cow! Samsung’s Galaxy S3 Tablet is now $250 off

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is an excellent iPad Pro alternative. Despite being a 2-year old tablet, it's still among the best tablets you can buy, especially now that it's on sale.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 on sale for $299 at Amazon. Traditionally priced at $549.99, that's $251 in savings and the best price we've ever seen for this tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED (2048 x 1536) display, 2.2GHz Snapdragon CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (which can be expanded via the tablet's microSD slot). It also packs quad speakers by AKG, which makes it a great tablet for catching up on movies and TV shows on apps like Netflix.

We also like that the Android 9.0 Pie OS-powered tablet comes with a handy S Pen for jotting down notes, sketching and tons of other functions.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Galaxy Tab S3 and loved its gorgeous 9.7-inch display and sleek premium design. At 0.94 pounds, the Galaxy Tab S3 is slightly smaller and lighter than the new 10.2-inch iPad.

I bought the Galaxy Tab S3 to replace my old Galaxy Tab S 8.4 and I love its bigger screen and speedy performance. I use my Tab S3 tablet to stream movies/shows, cast them to my big screen TV, play games, and read eBooks.

Samsung offers an optional detachable keyboard (sold separately) for those who want to convert the Tab S3 into a mini laptop. Although the small keys may not be suitable for larger hands.

Compared to my old Samsung tablet, the Tab S3 is a significant upgrade. It gains an edge with its HDR support which can completely change how you see color and lighting in movies.

Simply put, the Tab S3 is an incredible value, especially now that it's on sale.