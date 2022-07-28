Harley Quinn season 3 is here — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Superhero content is everywhere right now. Marvel alone has a long list of upcoming MCU movies and TV shows that are coming out over the next few years. And of course, The Boys just wrapped up its third season and continues to be a super hit for Prime Video .

So it is pretty remarkable when a superhero show manages to fly under the radar, which HBO Max’s Harley Quinn has arguably done. Granted, Harley Quinn isn’t a superhero exactly; she typically tops out at antihero. Plus, the DC Comics cinematic universe has had a rough time compared to its Marvel counterpart — though it hopes Black Adam will change that.

But still, Harley Quinn is a TV show based on a comic book character. It should be dominating the conversation. Especially since it’s been a critical hit over its past two seasons. The series holds a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), and season three currently sits at a perfect 100% (opens in new tab). Fans love it too, with an 88% audience score for the series so far.

What is Harley Quinn about?

The series starts with Harley Quinn setting out on her own after finally ditching her villainous ex — the Joker. Her goal is simple: become the criminal overlord of Gotham. Unfortunately, her ex isn’t too keen on the idea, and naturally, hijinks and destruction ensue over the course of the next two seasons.

However, by the time we get to season 3 (spoiler alert) Harley has ditched her single life for a relationship with Dr. Pamela Isley — a.k.a. Poison Ivy. The super couple will definitely be in for some more adventures this season, as it’s tough to live the quiet life and also be a villain in Gotham. Kite Man (Ivy’s ex), King Shark and Clayface all seem set to play key roles this season, with Amanda Waller lurking in the shadows.

For comic book fans, there is a prequel comic series for season 3 called The Eat Bang Kill Tour that picks up at the end of season 2 and sets up this new season. It is absolutely hilarious and I highly recommend it.

Who is in Harley Quinn?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Season 3 sees the return of Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn. Cuoco is most well known for her role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory, but her current leading role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant has also been a successful one.

Lake Bell also returns as Poison Ivy, Harley’s love interest and a supervillain in her own right. Bell has been in a variety of roles, but may be most familiar to comic book fans as Natasha Romanov/Black Widow in Marvel’s What If…?

Other key players this season appear to be Ron Funches as King Shark, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and JB Smoove as Frank the Plant. To describe this trio as hilarious is frankly an understatement. Smoove in particular is brilliant in Larry David's HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

What do critics think of Harley Quinn Season 3?

Critics have been praising this show from the start, and season 3 is no exception. The latest season of Harley Quinn currently holds a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 10 reviews from critics so far. This marks the second season in a row where Harley Quinn has scored a 100% with critics.

Jenna Scherer of AV Club (opens in new tab) was effusive in her praise. “In the wake of a second season that broke ground for LGBTQ+ representation in the overcrowded superhero genre, season three continues to fire on all cylinders.”

Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence (opens in new tab) also had high praise for season 3, stating that “By exploring the murkiness of who’s a hero and who’s a villain in the context of the anarchy that is Harley Quinn’s Gotham, while centering so much of the action around its core love story, the show hits a whole other level.”

Collider (opens in new tab)’s Carly Lane gave the show an A+ and praised the show’s handling of the #HarlIvy relationship. “While the first two seasons of Harley Quinn were very firmly rooted in Harlivy's will-they-won't-they tension, Season 3 finds these two BFFs-now-GFFs more rock solid than ever — but of course, there are the natural growing pains in any new relationship…”

Should you watch Harley Quinn tonight?

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO Max)

Harley Quinn season 3 is definitely a great choice for someone who wants a different type of superhero show. The animated series is clever, funny and surprisingly complex in its exploration of LGBTQ+ relationships. It would not be a surprise to see it stay at 100% for the second consecutive season.