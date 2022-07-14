The Flight Attendant on HBO Max could get a season 3 — here's why

HBO Max may renew The Flight Attendant's passport for season 3. Yes, while many other shows that fall under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella have been offed like the list of cast members on the Kaley Cuoco-led pulpy noir, this series actually has a good shot at living.

In fact, the show's return is all up to the folks behind The Flight Attendant. So says HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys in a new interview with Deadline (opens in new tab).

This is an interesting move on the part of Bloys, who seems to be doing his best to stave off a fan-led petition that demands renewal news. Fans demonstration of their want for a show to live doesn't always work out, though it did lead to Our Flag Means Death season 2 getting greenlit after a long and hashtag-filled wait.

HBO Max is open to The Flight Attendant season 3, but one producer isn't

When speaking to Deadline (opens in new tab), Bloys revealed that both The Flight Attendant and Mike White's The White Lotus have a strong chance at getting a third season. In fact, it's all about if the people behind those shows want another go of it.

Speaking of The Flight Attendant, Bloys said "That will that will be ... up to the producers. In season one, remember, it was a limited series and they had an idea for season two that I thought they executed brilliantly. If they come to us and say we have this great idea for season three, we should be so lucky."

(Image credit: HBO Max)

So, who could say no? Well, The Flight Attendant has 10 producers, mixed between executive producer and co-showrunners Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez. The other list of executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree. Yes, this is a big list of names, as Jess Meyer is also listed as a co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is a producer.

Those counting along at home will note I'm only up to nine with that list. That's because the most interesting name on the executive producer list is Ms. Cuoco herself. In an interview with People (opens in new tab), the star said "Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought ... There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

Cuoco did note that she has one idea in mind for a third season: Bowden's continued sobriety. She even noted that the show could easily end or continue, stating "I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow ... But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay."

Outlook: The rare HBO Max/Warner shows with control over their futures

Those following the canceled shows news closely know that The Flight Attendant and The White Lotus are unique in their situations. In the aftermath of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, many a scripted show has been felled by a new leadership team with a sharp axe. Those include Adult Swim's Joe Pera Talks With You, HBO Max's Made For Love, TBS' Chad, TNT's Snowpiercer and TBS' The Last O.G..

Who knows how much work Bloys is doing to protect The Flight Attendant or The White Lotus, but both earned Emmy nods this week. For The Flight Attendant, Cuoco is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while The White Lotus has many more, including a nod for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. It's also flooded the actor and actress categories in this section of the show, with Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell all getting nominations.

Whether award buzz is enough to keep these two shows on the bubble (and not canceled) uncertain. We just know their fans must be happy that it's up to the creators, and not the execs. If it keeps both shows for additional seasons, though, its chances of staying the best streaming service will continue.