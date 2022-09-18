Harley Quinn season 4: Everything We know

We need Harley Quinn season 4 right now, HBO Max. Because holy cow, the finale that just aired flipped Gotham on its head. If the mayoral election results weren't shocking enough?

And since we're hiding spoilers below, we won't break down the details of what's to come this early on. Safe to say that our faves will arrive in new roles in season 4, and those situations will likely test the ties that bond them even further.

Even further complicating things is the fact that Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker won't be Harley Quinn season 4's showrunners. So, that's a lot of change, right? Well, let's break it all down, starting with the very good news.

Harley Quinn season 4 renewal status

HBO Max is not a stable place lately, what with the Batgirl movie cancelation and those dozens of shows and movies that disappeared. So, you would have been right to be concerned about the futures of any of your faves.

But, on August 31, weeks ahead of the Harley Quinn season 3 finale (September 15), HBO Max announced it would be ordering Harley Quinn season 4. At the same time, we learned of a shift in the show runner duties we'll get to below.

So, some good news to start off: Former Harley Quinn showrunner (now executive producer) Patrick Schumacker tweeted that season 4 is "Coming sooner than you think." That's likely because over two years separated seasons 2 (April 3, 2020) and 3 (July 28, 2022).

If you want to be an optimist, go back to Harley Quinn seasons 1 and 2 to extrapolate. The first season ended on February 21, 2020, less than two months before the sophomore effort debuted. We doubt such a small window could happen again, though, because that second season was a part of the original 26-episode order.

All that's to say that we at Tom's Guide would theorize Harley Quinn season 4's release date will be about a year or less from now. Not as long as season 3's wait, and nothing as short as season 2's.

Harley Quinn season 4 cast and characters

The cast of Harley Quinn mostly went unchanged in season 3, but their roles are different going into season 4 than they were entering this season.

Most pressingly of all, Harley Quinn is now ... not a villain? She's, in fact, something of a hero, working with the Bat-Family. Similarly, Alan Tudyk's Joker is now the mayor of Gotham. His Clayface is actually a successful (albeit unhappy) actor.

Ivy is now the head of the Legion of Doom, after Lex offered her that opportunity. The main cast is listed below.

Kaley Cuoco voicing Harley Quinn , who is now something closer to a hero than before

, who is now something closer to a hero than before Lake Bell voicing Poison Ivy , who is still a villain

, who is still a villain Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Joker and many other characters

and many other characters Ron Funches as King Shark

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

Diedrich Bader as Batman

Briana Cuoco as Batgirl

James Adomian as Bane

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon

Jacob Tremblay as Robin

Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

Harley Quinn season 4 crew changes

Showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker are giving up those chairs for executive producer roles. Series writer and consulting producer Sarah Peters — who wrote for the series since its first season — will fill both the showrunner position and become an executive producer for season 4.

Peters has excellent credentials outside of Harley Quinn, having worked on such great shows as Nathan For You, Master of None and Workaholics.

Harley Quinn season 4 plot possibilities

Okay, let's not beat around the ivy. Harley Quinn season 4 is likely to truly put #Harlivy in jeopardy. If Harley is allied with the Bat-Family and Ivy is running Lex's Legion of Doom? That's all kinds of conflict to bring home. That said, Lex's offer supposedly came with full control for Ivy. And we know better than to trust a Lex Luthor promise.

As for the rest of the gang? King Shark may have more responsibility after killing his younger brother. Clayface may continue his run in Hollywood. And Joker? Well, the position of mayor fits him, and we can't wait to see how he sits in between Gotham's heroes and villains.