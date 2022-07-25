When you tune in to watch Harley Quinn season 3 online, you see a new happy couple on a victory lap about to return to Gotham. Yes, #HarlIvy is real, and it looks like we're about to see a ton of fun. One of the best HBO Max shows (which didn't even debut on HBO Max, but DC Unlimited, remember that?) is finally back after a long hiatus.

So, after we find out how Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are living it up, we're curious about how Kite Man is living after breaking up with Ivy at their wedding. But it appears that the new couple will have to break King Shark (Ron Funches) and Clayface (Alan Tudyk) out of Arkham first. Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) is also coming back.

And going by the below teaser trailer, it looks like Suicide Squad mastermind Amanda Waller may play a part in the new Gotham that Harley and Ivy want to put together.

Elsewhere, we're noting a Court of Owls appearance, a James Gunn cameo and that teased Batman and Catwoman scene. Nightwing is joining the series as well.

Here is all the data you need to watch Harley Quinn season 3. Plus, check out the teaser trailer below.

How to watch Harley Quinn season 3 in the U.S.

In the U.S., Harley Quinn season 3 premieres Thursday (July 28) at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

Season 3 consists of ten episodes. The first three drop this Thursday, the rest are coming at a clip of one episode per week.

Can you watch Harley Quinn season 3 in Canada?

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they're probably going to be able to watch Harley Quinn season 3 regardless. Most HBO shows go on Crave (opens in new tab) in Canada. We're trying to find confirmation of this particular series.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

Can you watch Harley Quinn season 3 in the UK?

Brits also don't get HBO Max, but if other HBO shows are any indicator, Harley Quinn season 3 will air on Sky Atlantic and stream on NOW. Sky TV packages (opens in new tab) start at just £25 per month.

Season 3 episodes will be available the day after the U.S. airing, so the premiere is likely set for Friday, July 29.

Can you watch Harley Quinn season 3 in Australia?

Nothing's official or announced, but odds are Aussies will likely stream Harley Quinn season 3 on Binge (opens in new tab). Episodes will likely drop the day after the U.S. airing. And speaking of:

Harley Quinn season 3 episode schedule

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 1: July 28

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 2: July 28

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 3: July 28

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 4: August 4

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 5: August 11

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 6: August 18

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 7: August 25

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 8: Sept. 1

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 9: Sept. 8

Harley Quinn season 3 episode 10: Sept. 15

Harley Quinn season 3 teaser trailer

Accompanying the above trailer, HBO Max provided an official Harley Quinn season 3 description. It reads:

The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) - "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Harley Quinn season 3 cast

The rogue's gallery of villains and heroes in Harley Quinn has been as dense as in any show, and often times that's the point. Alan Tudyk doesn't just voice Clayface and Joker, he's also been Calendar Man, Doctor Trap and Condiment King.

We've got the expected gallery of folks expected back for Harley Quinn season 3 below, but there's also some news of new names behind the microphones. Patrick Schumacker (writer/producer for the show) announced on his Twitter (opens in new tab) that Sam Richardson (Veep) is joining the show. He omitted the character Richardson will be voicing.

As for who else could be heard? Halpern is looking to get a trio of villains voiced by the likes of Nathan Fielder, John Wilson and Joe Pera. Basically, "villains who have really meek, old men voices." Right after he said that, he confirmed that The Mad Hatter will be in Harley Quinn season 3.

As for Kite Man, Halpern and Schumacker told EW (opens in new tab) that the character will not be a threat to Ivy and Quinn's romance. That interview also revealed that Gotham is stuck with Bane, as that character will never be killed off. Halpern specified that "We'll kill almost any character that's not Harley or Ivy, but we'll never kill Bane."

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy and Cheryl

Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Joker andmany other characters

Matt Oberg as Kite Man

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Ron Funches as King Shark

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

Diedrich Bader as Batman

James Adomian as Bane

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon

Jacob Tremblay as Robin

Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

Harley Quinn season 3: Nightwing confirmed

Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo in What We Do in the Shadows, has been cast as the voice of Nightwing, according to Deadline (opens in new tab).

Nightwing is a character that originated in the Superman comics but is better known as Batman's sidekick Robin. In the Batman comics, he was introduced as orphan Dick Grayson. He takes the name Nightwing after he and Batman go their separate ways.

Harley Quinn season 3 controversy

As reported by Variety (opens in new tab), the folks at DC Comics tried to stop a certain risque act from showing up in Harley Quinn season 3. Halpern says "we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They’re like, 'Heroes don’t do that.'"

DC's team tried to rationalize by saying "we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone." It's unclear if the scene made it.

