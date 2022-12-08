Hackers find two Samsung Galaxy S22 zero-days at Pwn2Own — what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 users woke up to an unpleasant surprise yesterday.

Hackers at the popular hacking event Pwn2Own in Toronto, Canada were able to find two zero-day exploits when attempting to hack a Galaxy S22 phone. As reported by Forbes (opens in new tab), these attacks were improper input validation attacks (opens in new tab) which occur when an attacker inputs strange information into a normal user input field in order to break a system's functionality. The phones that were hacked werealso running the latest updates and patches.

Often these attacks simply corrupt system performance, potentially rendering the system — in this case a Galaxy S22 phone — inoperable. In some cases, these attacks can even grant unauthorized access to an attacker, but that is less common.

Samsung Galaxy S22 hacks: What can you do?

(Image credit: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock)

There's some good news and bad news for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup . The good news is that these hackers were attempting to find exploits in order to prevent future attacks. This is a relatively common practice and can typically involve a cash incentive for those attempting to exploit a system — as was the case here.

What this means is that Samsung now knows about these exploits and has the ability to fix them rather than malicious actors being able to break your phone unexpectedly. Given these zero-day hacks were previously unknown to Samsung, which is what the term “zero-day” means, these bug bounties are incredibly beneficial to both users and companies alike.

The bad news is that we don’t currently have a timeline for when these exploits will be fixed. Hopefully, the exploits themselves will never be revealed and they get quietly fixed in the background. But for now, we simply don’t know.

(Image credit: Future)

We did reach out to Samsung for comment and will update this article if we hear back from them. However, Samsung did provide the following statement to Forbes regarding the attacks, “Samsung takes security seriously and is committed to providing a safe and secure experience for our customers. We are working to further enhance the security of our devices by releasing a security patch within December. Meanwhile, we recommend users only download trusted applications and keep their devices updated with the latest software to ensure the highest level of protection possible.”