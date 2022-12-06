Google Pixel Fold alleged benchmarks just leaked — and it’s not good

Newly discovered benchmarks allegedly for the Google Pixel Fold show that, like the Pixel 7, it likely won't be a top performer.

The Geekbench 5 listing (shared by TheGalox (opens in new tab)) for an unknown "Google Felix" device shows results for a phone using a Tensor G2 chip, 12GB RAM and Android 13, just like the Pixel 7 Pro. It scores slightly worse than the Pixel 7 Pro in the single-core portion of the test, although it does a little better in the multi-core test.

Google Pixel Fold leaked benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel Fold (alleged) Google Pixel 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Chipset Tensor G2 Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Geekbench 5 single-core score 1,047 1,060 1,328 Geekbench 5 multi-core score 3,257 3,046 3,831

Comparing this to the Galaxy Z Fold 4's result shows how Google's proprietary chip lacks power compared to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that Samsung uses in the current best foldable phone. And no doubt when it is succeeded by the even more potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, phones using the latest Qualcomm silicon will be even more powerful.

Users who need the most speed possible — which is important for running multiple apps on screen — may be better off going for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That said, we did not particularly enjoy the Z Fold 4 as a gaming phone due to games not being optimized for its unique design.

Pixel Fold: Beyond the benchmarks

Raw performance isn't everything on a phone, though. After all, we rate the Pixel 7 series as two of the best Android phones and best phones overall even though the Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 score higher on benchmarks. The Pixel 7 offers an attractive phone with excellent cameras and software smarts like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser and live translation that rivals can't match.

Plus, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cost less than comparable flagships. If the Pixel Fold inherits all of these characteristics, it could pose a big threat to Samsung's foldables. Unfortunately, the only leaked Pixel Fold price we've heard so far is $1,799, which is steep and matches up with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We could see the Pixel Fold arrive in May 2023, or potentially earlier depending on which rumor you go by. The Fold's thought to feature a Pixel 7-like design with a 7.6-inch main display and a 5.8-inch outer display and the same rear camera array as the Pixel 7 Pro. That all sounds like a top-notch device, but we hope Google can address the short battery life we saw in the Pixel 7 Pro.