First big Google Pixel Fold leak reveals stunning design — and potential price

The momentum on the rumors surrounding the Google Pixel Fold slowed down after Google didn’t make a mention of it at their Pixel 7 launch last month. This raised questions about whether Google was really planning its own foldable phone and also how it would look, and how much it would cost.

Now, Front Page Tech (opens in new tab) just leaked design renders that gives us the first major glimpse as to what we could expect to see on the Pixel Fold along with the big question on its potential price and launch date.

Front Page Tech shared images of leaked renders of the Pixel Fold that show an impressive foldable design with many Pixel characteristics. It seems like the Pixel Fold could look different as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and more along the lines of the Oppo Find N with a wide outer display.

Google Pixel Fold design

The front outer screen also apparently houses an under-display 9.5MP front-facing camera in a punch-hole cutout. The bezels around the screen seem minimal and it looks like a regular Pixel phone from the front. The back looks strikingly similar to the Pixel 7 Pro with a glass finish and a triple camera system housing.

The sides of the Pixel Fold seem to have a similar metal frame as the Pixel 7 series. According to the leak, the phone could also be extremely heavy which could mean it is made of premium materials. It could demand a premium price as well.

The phone could launch in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) colors.

Pixel Fold cameras and features

Front Page Tech mentions a “Pixel flagship camera” on the foldable which makes us think it could sport the same cameras as the Pixel 7 Pro — 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera.

Upon opening up the Pixel Fold, there is a large tablet-like screen that unfolds in a landscape orientation. The bezels on this are noticeable on the top and the bottom and there is another 9.5MP camera underneath the top bezel.

The Pixel Fold has a USB-C charging port and the fingerprint scanner could be mounted on the side lock button — this is something we had heard of before as well. These are rendered images and not pictures of a functioning device so we don’t see a crease here, and the hinge is something we will have to wait and see as to how it unfolds.

Going by the leak, the Pixel Fold could be priced at a huge $1,799. This is much more expensive than the Pixel 7 phones but is at par with Samsung’s Fold 4 that also launched at the same price.

Front Page Tech also mentions that the Pixel Fold could launch in May 2023 along with the Pixel Tablet. Considering we have not heard a peep from Google on the Pixel Fold and have seen the company tease the Pixel Tablet we will have to see if it launches them together or paces them out over the next year. Either way, it now seems like we could see Google’s first foldable as soon as next year.