Google Pixel Fold display specs just got leaked

It's not even been 24 hours since the last big Google Pixel Fold leak, but more details have emerged for this upcoming foldable phone. According to a subscriber-only tweet from Ross Young (opens in new tab), the Pixel Fold's displays are going to measure 7.57 inches on the inner and 5.78 inches on the outside.

Compare that to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, likely the Pixel Fold's biggest rival, which has a 7.6-inch inner display and 6.2-inch outer display, the Pixel Fold sounds like it'll be a similar size when open, but could be more compact when shut. That could be good for portability, but may equally mean the outer display is tricky to use fully, similar to previous Galaxy Z Fold models.

Young adds that both of these Pixel Fold screens are made by Samsung Display. While this may sound weird since Samsung and Google are competitors, Samsung Display is its own company that can sell outside Samsung, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and previous phones in these series have proved that they can make a reliable flexible panel. So it's a sensible choice for Google to go with them.

Finally, Young claims that a small number of displays have been sent to Google already. With the Pixel Fold's rumored release currently given as May 2023, it follows that Google would be starting to try and put this phone together, even if only for further testing.

Other Pixel Fold rumors tell us that the phone could sell for $1,799, the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It also appears to be using a Pixel 7-like design with a camera bar on the back, and a 9.5MP front camera and a "Pixel flagship camera" on the back, hopefully the same 50MP one used on the Pixel 7 Pro.

We'll be waiting for the Pixel Fold's arrival with much anticipation, since it could finally be a proper rival for the Galaxy Z Fold. While there are a lot of great foldables out there like the Oppo Find N, they aren't sold outside China, leaving Samsung with the American market to itself for now. It'll be interesting to see if the top spot of our best foldable phones guide changes at all come May next year.