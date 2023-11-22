Google Pixel 8 users report visual issues with the screen — here’s what you need to know

Every phone launch has its fair share of problems, and the Google Pixel 8 is certainly no exception. The latest issue users seem to be dealing with is all about the screen, with reports of dimples and bumps appearing on the display. A problem that’s getting bad enough that some users want Google to start offering extended warranties.

Users have taken to both Reddit and Google Support forums to report their issues, and judging from some of the images the problem does look pretty bad. Apparently the defect doesn’t affect performance, and you can only really see it under the right lighting conditions .

But once you do see the bumps, well, it doesn’t feel like something you could easily unsee. And I know if that were my phone, I’d be extremely irritated every time I noticed the issue.

Google hasn’t offered an official response to this issue yet, but some users have speculated that the problem could be caused by an internal component pressing against the display — citing teardowns that shows parts that appear to match up with the damage.

Some users claim that they’ve been able to get a replacement phone for the damage — though one Redditor claims that the issue repeated itself not long afterwards. It’s now at the point where some users are asking for extended warranties in case this problem arises further into the phone’s lifespan. Especially if the existing damage gets any worse, becoming either more noticeable or adversely affecting device usage and performance.

Considering the phone has only been available for little over a month, there’s no telling what might happen going forward.

One standout feature of the Google Pixel 8 series is that Google is set to support the phone for a full seven years. That includes full Android and security updates during that time, and long-lasting availability of repair parts. Obviously recurring screen issues are going to put a damper on that.

Needless to say if you were hoping to take advantage of the Pixel 8’s Black Friday discounts, this is something you’re going to have to bear in mind. It might be worth checking out some of the other Black Friday phone deals for something a little less problematic.