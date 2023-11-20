Not a typo! iPhone 14 Black Friday deal is just $180 right now

By Tom Pritchard
published

Get the iPhone 14 for just $5 a month

iphone 14 held on the beach with a black friday deal block
(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 14 received a much-needed price drop after the launch of the iPhone 15 earlier this year, but it’s not what we’d call cheap. Fortunately Black Friday deals taken the iPhone 14 and hacked a load of dollars away from the price tag, but nobody has gone to the same extremes as AT&T.

Right now you can pick up the iPhone 14 for just $5 a month at AT&T. Provided you sign up for a 36 month unlimited plan (from $75 a month), it means the total cost of the iPhone 14 itself is just $180. That’s not just a great price, it’s almost as low as the iPhone SE 3's current deal price

iPhone 14: was $729 now $180 @ AT&amp;T

iPhone 14: was $729 now $180 @ AT&T
[LOWEST PRICE!] Grab an iPhone 14 for sub-iPhone SE prices over at AT&T, with deals starting at just $5 a month. That means you'll be paying around $180 for your phone. There's no trade-in required, and all you need to do is sign up for a 36-month unlimited plan (from $75 a month) and pay the $35 activation fee.

View Deal

As you'll see in our iPhone 14 review, it offers excellent cameras, a vibrant 6.1-inch display and fast performance from the A15 Bionic chip. We also love the impressive Action mode video. The only thing missing is a telephoto zoom. 

You also get impressive features like Emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection. Sure, the iPhone 15 is newer and offers longer battery life and a brighter screen, but the iPhone 14 at this price is an incredible value. 

And, let’s face it, at $180 this is the perfect way to get a flagship iPhone experience for a serious discount. Be sure to check out all the best Black Friday iPhone deals right now. 

Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.