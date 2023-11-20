Not a typo! iPhone 14 Black Friday deal is just $180 right now

The iPhone 14 received a much-needed price drop after the launch of the iPhone 15 earlier this year, but it’s not what we’d call cheap. Fortunately Black Friday deals taken the iPhone 14 and hacked a load of dollars away from the price tag, but nobody has gone to the same extremes as AT&T.

Right now you can pick up the iPhone 14 for just $5 a month at AT&T. Provided you sign up for a 36 month unlimited plan (from $75 a month), it means the total cost of the iPhone 14 itself is just $180. That’s not just a great price, it’s almost as low as the iPhone SE 3's current deal price

[LOWEST PRICE!] Grab an iPhone 14 for sub-iPhone SE prices over at AT&T, with deals starting at just $5 a month. That means you'll be paying around $180 for your phone. There's no trade-in required, and all you need to do is sign up for a 36-month unlimited plan (from $75 a month) and pay the $35 activation fee.

As you'll see in our iPhone 14 review, it offers excellent cameras, a vibrant 6.1-inch display and fast performance from the A15 Bionic chip. We also love the impressive Action mode video. The only thing missing is a telephoto zoom.

You also get impressive features like Emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection. Sure, the iPhone 15 is newer and offers longer battery life and a brighter screen, but the iPhone 14 at this price is an incredible value.

And, let’s face it, at $180 this is the perfect way to get a flagship iPhone experience for a serious discount. Be sure to check out all the best Black Friday iPhone deals right now.