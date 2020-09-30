Google Pixel 4a 5G: Price, release date, specs and new features

Google introduced the Pixel 3a last year as way to get its smartphones in the hands of people put off by high prices. The Pixel 4a 5G brings that same approach to 5G, giving you a low-cost way of experiencing the faster network technology while also packing in features that rival flagship phones — including Google's new Pixel 5.

Here's what we know about the Pixel 4a 5G after watching Google's Sept. 30 product announcement.

Pixel 4a 5G specs Starting Price: $499

Screen size: 6.2-inch OLED

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear cameras: 12MP (main); 16MP (ultra wide)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery size: 3,885 mAh



Pixel 4a 5G price and availability

The Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499, a $150 premium over the Pixel 4a's price, but $200 less than the Pixel 5, which also offers 5G connectivity. That makes the Pixel 4a 5G one of the cheaper 5G phones available, at least until OnePlus brings the OnePlus Nord — or a a variant of that sub-$500 5G device — to the U.S.

You can join a waitlist for the Pixel 4a 5G, but it may be some time before you get your hands on the new phone. The Pixel 4a 5G will debut in Japan in October 15, but won't reach other markets until November.

AT&T and Verizon will both offer the Pixel 4a 5G in the U.S. AT&T says it will announce a price and availability for the phone at a latter time, but Verizon has already tipped its hand — the Pixel 4a 5G is available for pre-order from that carrier on Oct. 29. Verizon says it will arrive on Nov. 19.

One thing about the Verizon version of the Pixel 4a 5G — it will cost more than the $499 starting price Google has listed. That's presumably because the Pixel 4a 5G UW that Verizon's selling works with its mmWave-based 5G network. It's not unusual for Verizon to sell 5G phones capable of using its ultra wideband 5G network for $100 more than what other outlets charge for the device.

Pixel 4a 5G design and display

Think of the Pixel 4a 5G as a lot like the Pixel 4a, only with a larger screen. Like its fellow budget phone, the Pixel 4a is made up of plastic materials, all the better for keeping costs down. The front camera lives in the left corner of the display, using a punch-hole cutout to keep bezels at a minimum.

(Image credit: Google)

Speaking of that display, the Pixel 4a 5G uses a 6.2-inch panel, giving it the biggest screen in Google's current phone lineup. The Pixel 4a is the baby of the bunch at 5.81 inches, while the Pixel 5 is a tad smaller at 6 inches. This is an OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution.

Google says the Pixel 4a 5G will be available in black and white colors. And some good news if you hate the trend toward headphone jack-free phones — the Pixel 4a 5G has a 3.5mm port, though it lacks the water resistance that the Pixel 5 sports.

Pixel 4a 5G cameras

While other phones have added multiple rear cameras — even low-cost handsets — Google has stuck to its guns with a single lines for its budget phone lineup. The Pixel 4a, for example, continues to sport a 12.2-megapixel rear lens just like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL before it.

(Image credit: Google)

That's changing with the Pixel 4a 5G, though, as it's adopting the same dual camera approach to the Pixel 5. With a 12.2MP main camera joined by an 16MP ultra wide angle shooter. (Those are even the same camera specs as the more expensive Pixel 5.) A second lens may be one of the ways Google justifies the price hike over the Pixel 4a beyond 5G compatibility; it also helps the Pixel 4a 5G better compete against midrange 5G phones offering multiple cameras.

The true power of Google's camera phones comes with the software, and the same features Google added to the Pixel 5 will be available on the 4a 5G as well. That includes HDR+ with exposure bracketing for sharper photos as well as the ability to take portrait shots using Google's Night Sight feature. That latter addition means you'll be able to do artistic blurs even when the lights are low.

Another Portrait shot feature called Portrait Light allows you to adjust the lighting on portrait to address things like backlighting. It's a software-driven feature so you'll even be able to use it to adjust older images in Google's Photos add.

If you use your Pixel to shoot videos, there are three new stabilization modes — Locked, Active and Cinematic Pan. That latter mode adds a Hollywood look to videos, compete with slow-motion sweeps.

Pixel 4a 5G processor and specs

5G connectivity means having a chipset with a 5G modem built-in so that's why Google went with the Snapdragon 765G processor, the same system-on-chip that will power the Pixel 5. The Snapdragon 765G promises more power than the Snapdragon 730G inside the Pixel 4a, though it will hardly keep pace with the performance turned in by this year's flagship Android phones. Given the Pixel 4a 5G's midrange status and lower price, though, that's not quite the concern it will be with the Pixel 5.

Google has put 6GB of RAM into the Pixel 4a 5G, the same amount as the regular Pixel 4a.

(Image credit: Google)

Google is touting 5G connectivity as the star of the show here. In addition to being able to download movies and music faster over the high-speed network, a smart downloads feature for 5G will allow you to proactively download things for a more seamless experience. Google says it's optimizing video streaming over 5G as well. And of course, you'll be able to experience Google's Stadia gaming service with lower latency by playing over 5G on this phone.

Pixel 4a 5G battery and charging

Google didn't skimp on batteries with the Pixel 3a series, and that's continuing with the Pixel 4a 5G. The larger of last year's models — the Pixel 3a XL — had a 3,700 mAh battery that helped it last more than 11.5 hours on our battery test, a fantastic result. We don't know what the Pixel 4a 5G will produce on that same test, but it does have a larger battery at 3,885 mAh. Given the extra battery size and the power efficiency of the Snapdragon 765G, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Pixel 4a 5G land on our best phone battery life list.

You also won't be shortchanged when it's time to charge up the Pixel 4a 5G. The phone's capable of supporting 18W wired charging. You won't enjoy the wireless charging that the Pixel 5 offers, but an Extreme Battery Saver feature lets you pause power-hungry apps so that you're not using up as much battery. With Extreme Battery Saver enabled, Google says you extend battery by up to two days.

Pixel 4a 5G software and special features

As you might expect, the Pixel 4a 5G ships with Android 11. That's significant because Google promises three years of software updates, which should keep this budget smartphone up and running through Android 14.

The new Google phones benefit from a new phone feature called Hold for Me, in which you can task the built-in Google Assistant with holding on the line as you wait to talk to a real person. The assistant alerts you when the Muzak stops and a person's there to talk to you.

Buy the Pixel 4a 5G, and you'll get three months of Stadia Premium and YouTube Premium, along with 100GB of Google One storage.

Pixel 4a 5G outlook

The challenge with any midrange phone is to pack in enough features without inflating the price. By offering a lot of the same highlights you'll find on the Pixel 5, that's not going to be an issue with the Pixel 4a 5G.

(Image credit: Google)

In introducing its new phones, Google touted the popularity of previous midrange models like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a. From what we've seen so far, the Pixel 4a 5G figures to continue that trend.