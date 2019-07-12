Google Pixel 4 Render Shows Phone in All Its Big Bezel Glory

Update July 12 9:57 am ET: The alleged leak of the Pixel 4 is actually a render.

Google has already leaked an image of the Pixel 4 itself, but it was only shown from the back.

Now what at first seemed to be a real-world photo of Google's upcoming flagship phone that surfaced on Slashleaks (spotted by BGR) turns out to be a fan-made render.

And that's a good thing. Because this design does not look like a stunner.

Right off the bat, you'll notice that the bezel about the screen (the forehead) is on the thick side and houses two front cameras. The bottom bezel or chin is a bit chunky too but not as much as the top.

The back of this Pixel 4 render shows a square bump for the camera array and flash. This arrangement looks similar to what's expected from Apple's iPhone 11. What's not clear is how far out this bump juts from the rest of the design.

You can also make out a power button and volume rocker on the right side of the handset, so any rumors you've heard about a buttonless Pixel 4 could be bunk.

When you look at other premium phones, such as the OnePlus 7 Pro and its full-screen design, it's hard not to see this Pixel 4 render as dowdy. Then again, you may not have to deal with a pop-up camera or worry about it breaking over time.

However, other smartphone makers like Oppo and Xiaomi are forging ahead with bezel-free phones that hide the front camera under the display. That's a more elegant way to ditch the notch and/or forehead. Samsung is working on similar technology, but it's not expected to arrive in time for the Galaxy Note 10.

To be fair, this is not the most flattering of renders. So here's hoping the real thing looks a lot better.