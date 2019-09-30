Google Pixel 4 Release Date, Price, Specs and Leaks

The Pixel 4 is shaping up to be the most ambitious smartphone Google has ever launched. Exciting new features, ranging from secure facial identification, to the ability to control the device with air gestures, and — if rumors bear out — a 90Hz display, have made us quite excited for the handset's reveal October 15.

Here we've compiled everything we know about the Pixel 4. Some of these details were confirmed officially by Google months ahead of the phone's launch, while others have been strongly hinted at through leaks and renders from sources with advance knowledge of the company's plans. They point to an exciting new Android flagship that should give the iPhone 11 and Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 a run for their money.

Pixel 4 cheat sheet

Google has confirmed the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will feature Motion Sense. The air gesture recognition technology uses a tiny radar sensor to read fine movements in a user's hand without physical contact with the device.

The Pixel 4's Face Unlock employs a camera system not unlike Apple's TrueDepth array in the latest iPhones to enable secure, three-dimensional facial authentication.

Early hands-on videos of the Pixel 4 and leak specifications suggest the phone's screen will support a 90Hz refresh rate, titled Smooth Display in the device's settings. The OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 2 also have 90Hz panels.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL will ditch Google's single-lens camera approach for a pair of shooters on the back. The secondary sensor is expected to be tied to a telephoto lens, allowing for optical zoom.

Rumors point to 5.7- and 6.3-inch variants for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, respectively. Both models will skip the notch in favor of a relatively thick top bezel to house the Motion Sense, Face Unlock and selfie camera systems.

There's no conclusive evidence to suggest Google will bring a 5G version of the Pixel 4 to market. A Geekbench listing for a device called the Google Pixel 4 XL 5G that emerged in September has been proven fake.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be revealed Oct. 15 at the company's next Made by Google event in New York City. There we also expect to hear news regarding a new Chromebook, among other hardware announcements.

As far as the phones' release date is concerned, we can glean some insights from last year's Pixel 3 reveal. Google's previous flagship broke cover on Oct 9, 2018; nine days later, on Oct. 18, it went on sale. Therefore, we anticipate another week or so gap between launch and the ship date.

Google Pixel 4 price

Last year's Pixel 3 and 3 XL launched at $799 and $899 for the 5.5-inch and 6.3-inch models, respectively. Could we see a price increase for Google's next generation phones? We don't know enough to say for certain, though a dubious leak from an Irish retailer suggests these new Pixels could be even pricier this time around.

A batch of listings from a site called Elara, discovered by 9to5Google, places the Pixel 4 and 4 XL prices at €819.98 and €1126.68. That roughly translates to $893 and $1228, respectively, or £727 and £998. For what it's worth, those listings appear to have been taken down at the time of writing.

Now, if those Euro values check out, it's unlikely Google will simply straight up convert them to dollars and pounds and leave it at that — determining price across regions is typically a more complicated affair. However, through conversion we can still ascertain a ballpark estimate of how much the Pixel 4 will go for.

Given that Google introduced the cheaper and more accessible Pixel 3a earlier in the year, we wouldn't be particularly surprised to see the company embrace the $1,000 flagship model the likes of Apple and Samsung have already adopted. Then again, rumors regarding price can be easily faked — so take this one with a grain of salt.

Google Pixel 4 design

We have a pretty solid idea of how the Pixel 4 and 4 XL should look, thanks to a combination of posts directly from Google, as well as unofficial hands-ons involving what appears to be pre-release hardware.

(Image credit: Anhem TV)

Google gave us our first taste of the phone's design in June, publishing an image to its social channels that revealed the device's backside, dual lens rear camera module and the absence of a Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor, which has been a consistent factor on all three generations of Google's handset that have been released to date.

A month later, the company went ahead and confirmed the Pixel 4 would support depth-aware facial identification and the ability to read fine hand gestures in mid air. In doing so, Google published a video as well as another round of renders that revealed more of the device — particularly its frame and thick top bezel, which is evidently necessary to house all those aforementioned components.

It appears neither Pixel 4 will get a controversial notch, like the infamously massive one on the Pixel 3 XL that drew criticism from enthusiasts and critics last year. Rather, everything we've seen to date — including hands-on video like the one from YouTube channel Nextrift above, and high-resolution photos from Vietnamese blog GenK — suggest we're getting a device with a disproportionately larger top bezel, packaged in a metal frame flanked by glass slabs on both sides.

Interestingly, from what we can see, the rear doesn't look to continue the part-matte, part-glossy Pixel Window aesthetic we have come to expect from previous models.

(Image credit: GenK)

That said, Google will definitely double down on its precedent for bold and unusual phone colors with a new orange variant, joining the requisite black and white colorways. While some rumors surrounding the Pixel 4 may not be as sure as others, we're pretty confident about this one; Google put up a massive ad in Times Square teasing the Oct. 15 event with an orange Pixel 4. That aforementioned Elara price leak also claimed this model would be coined Oh So Orange, remaining consistent with Google's half-silly, half-cynical color naming conventions.

Google Pixel 4 cameras

As pleased as we have always been with the Pixel 3's camera, we always wondered what Google could accomplish if it abandoned its "one lens is good enough" mentality and doubled up on optics for its flagship smartphones. With the Pixel 4, we're finally getting our wish.

What we know for certain is that Google's next generation handsets will tout two cameras on the back, housed in an iPhone 11-esque square housing. On the other hand, we're not entirely sure about the nature of that secondary shooter. Reports to date — including one that comes courtesy of a camera app teardown from 9to5Google — suggest that extra camera partners a telephoto lens with a 16-megapixel sensor.

(Image credit: Google)

Theoretically, a telephoto lens would enable optical zoom, though we've only heard an 8x digital zoom figure tossed around in relation to this camera. That would likely take the existing power of the lens — let's say 2x or 3x — and use Google's Super Res Zoom technology, introduced in the Pixel 3, to take it the rest of the way. We expect the result would provide an 8x perspective, through partially digital means, that isn't as lossy as digital zoom typically is.

Otherwise, a list of leaked specs, reportedly sent to The Verge, shows that the primary camera will remain a 12.2-megapixel one, albeit with a larger ƒ/1.73 aperture to allow more light to strike the sensor. Additionally, Google has reportedly redesigned the Pixel 4's camera app, and added two modes that will improve shooting fast motion (as in, sports) and starry night skies. Those enhancements should help the newest Pixel remain on our list of the best camera phones.

Meanwhile, we expect the Pixel 4 to ditch the previous model's plurality of lenses on the front, simply as a consequence of limited space. There appears to be only one selfie camera on the front of the Pixel 4, indicating the new phone will lose the ultrawide shooter this time around in exchange for all those fancy sensors required to enable Face Unlock and Motion Sense gestures.

Google Pixel 4 Motion Sense

Google is looking to seriously revolutionize smartphone interaction through its Project Soli initiative. Introduced at Google I/O 2015 and developed by Google's Advanced Technology and Products division, Soli incorporates an all-new radar sensor that can interpret motion at a distance with incredible precision, such that you'll be able to make gestures in the air — like turning an imaginary knob, for example to raise the volume of music — and the device will respond appropriately in real time.

Soli was first linked to the Pixel 4 by a pair of reports from 9to5Google and XDA Developers. Google first confirmed the feature via a July 29 blog post officially revealing Soli's implementation in the Pixel 4.

(Image credit: Google)

Called Motion Sense, Google says the breakthrough technology will allow users to "skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving [their] hand." It will also be used to ready the phone for facial recognition, before the user picks the device up.

If Google can really pull off Soli in a reliable way, it'll be a breakthrough for technological interaction. LG tried to achieve a similar goal through the use of a time-of-flight sensor in the G8 ThinQ, though the results were inconsistent, and the phone was often unable to read gestures unless the user was extremely precise in the placement and visibility of their hand in relation to the front-facing camera. Radar may allow Google to get around that limitation, but of course we won't know for sure until we get to test the feature in person.

Google Pixel 4 specs and display

The Pixel 4 is all but certain to implement Qualcomm's premium system-on-chip, the Snapdragon 855. The snappier, slightly overclocked Snapdragon 855+, seen in the ROG Phone 2 and OnePlus 7T, unfortunately doesn't seem to be part of the package, though leaked benchmarks suggest Google has decided to increase the Pixel 4's RAM to 6GB, up from 4GB last year.

Sure, 6GB may not be on the same level as the 12GB of RAM offered by some phone makers, like OnePlus and Samsung, but it's better than no increase at all. Hopefully, while Google is at it, it'll make 128GB of storage standard, too; the skimpy 64GB of storage in the new iPhone 11 Pro is one of that new device's most glaring flaws, and unlike Samsung, Google doesn't let you expand your phone's storage with microSD memory cards.

(Image credit: Anhem TV)

That's especially concerning, ironically enough, because of one new feature on the Pixel 4 we're really excited about — the phones 90Hz display. The overwhelming majority of smartphones top out at 60Hz refresh rates, though faster 90Hz panels have started hitting the market recently from the likes of Asus and OnePlus, bringing with them a noticeable increase in responsiveness and animation smoothness. Unfortunately, that may come at the cost of greater battery usage, though a peek at the Smooth Display option in the phone's settings app suggests that refresh rate can at least be ratcheted down to 60Hz to preserve battery life.

In terms of resolution, the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 is expected to retain the Pixel 3's full HD+ fidelity, while the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL will get a quad HD+ panel to cover that much greater display real estate.

Pixel 4 battery

If there's one particular area where the Pixel 3 could've really used some help, it's in the battery life department. The 2,915-mAh power pack in the 5.5-inch model is just a bit too small to accommodate stress-free everyday use. Unfortunately, Google doesn't appear to be moving in the right direction on that front, at least where the smaller model is concerned.

Leaked specs provided to 9to5Google claim that while the Pixel 4 XL will see a significant battery capacity boost, up to 3,700 mAh, the smaller Pixel 4 will in fact be downsized to 2,800 mAh.

Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to Motion Sense, Google is bringing facial authentication to the Pixel 4 for the first time in one of its phones. This is a big new feature, as only Apple has been able to bring it to market, and none of Cupertino's competitors to date have challenged them with a similar feature of their own.

Google says the Pixel 4's Face Unlock and Motion Sense features work in tandem. The Pixel 4's radar sensors know when you reach for your phone that you'll probably try to unlock it next. This fires up that complex array of conventional and IR front-facing cameras, the dot projector and flood illuminator to recognize you "as you pick [the device] up, all in one motion."

Google has also designed its authentication system to work at "almost any orientation." That's something iPhone users may note, as up until the iPhone 11, Apple's Face ID did not work when you looked at the phone while it was laid flat on a table. Google's implementation will also work when holding the Pixel 4 in landscape mode, or upside down.

Outlook

After Google's futile efforts to stem the tide of Pixel 3 leaks in advance of that phone's launch a year ago, the company has cleverly decided to own the narrative and reveal some of the Pixel 4's most anticipated features in the months leading up to the Oct. 15 reveal.

That strategy has given us a lot to talk about. Whether Motion Sense and Project Soli are truly as innovative as Google hopes they will be, you cannot fault the Pixel team for trying something new, using technology that hasn't been tested before. Additionally, the inclusion of Face Unlock and a fast-refresh display demonstrate that Google is done playing from behind; the Pixel 4 intends to match the most notable standout features of its fiercest rivals.

Overall, we're excited to see how Google's ambitious efforts shake out.