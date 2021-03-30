Gonzaga vs USC live stream: How to watch Elite 8 game online

Gonzaga vs USC channel, start time The Gonzaga vs USC live stream will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT Tuesday March 30th. It will be on TBS.

The Gonzaga vs USC live stream will showcase two of the tournament’s most dominant teams. The Bulldogs and Trojans have rolled through the first three rounds of play, but their biggest test could lie in this March Madness live stream.

Gonzaga (29-0), is very much a complete team, but it’s been the man with the handlebar mustache who has stepped up the most. Sophomore big man Drew Timme is coming off a 22-point game against Creighton in the Sweet 16 and a 30-point game against Oklahoma in second round action. Right behind Timme is the Bulldogs’ senior guard Corey Kispert who is averaging 17 points per game in the tournament.

Meanwhile, USC (25-7) has had an array of players stepping up for them. The Trojans were led by senior guard Isaiah White’s 22 points against Oregon. Before that they used a 17-point 8-rebound game from sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley to upset three-seeded Kansas. In the opening round it was Evan Mobley taking Drake for 17 points and 13 boards.

For those who may be more into NBA basketball than collegiate hoops, this matchup offers something special for you, top tier NBA Draft talent. Evan Mobley and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs are both projected to be top 5 picks in July’s NBA draft.

Gonzaga is a 9-point favorite against USC. The over/under is 153.5.

Gonzaga vs USC live streams in the US

In the US, the Gonzaga vs USC live stream will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT Tuesday March 30th. It will be on TBS.

Gonzaga vs USC live streams in the UK

Gonzaga vs USC live streams in Canada

