George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream: How to watch online, start time and card

All the gold is on the line in the George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream this weekend. Live from Australia, this boxing card sees a lop-sided split in a winner-takes-all match, where one champ has a lot more to lose than the other.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney time and date Date: George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney is tomorrow (Saturday, June 4)

• Main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST (UK and AUS both on Sunday, June 5)

The prelims begin an hour and a half earlier at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kambosos Jr vs Haney main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT.

The event is going to be live from the Marvel Stadium in Australia.

Watch in the US — ESPN via Sling (opens in new tab) or fubo (opens in new tab) (main card), and ESPN Plus (prelims)

Watch in the UK — Sky (opens in new tab)

Watch in Australia — Kayo PPV (opens in new tab)

That's because Haney is only bringing the WBC championship to the table. Kambosos, the unified champ, has the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight titles to his name — which all go on the line in Australia.

And we're live from Australia this weekend because George Kambosos Jr. wanted it that way. The Australian demanded a hometown title match after he upset Teofimo Lopez this past November — when he won all those titles.

This is Haney's biggest fight to date, and he knows it. He's called this match his own 'Super Bowl' as we've been waiting for the fight to happen. More than 50,000 fans are expected to be at the event, with many likely rooting against him.

As for odds: DraftKings has Haney as a slight favorite at -170 (wager $170 to win $100), while Kambosos Jr. is an even smaller underdog at +140 (wager $100 to win $140).

Here's everything you need to know about George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live streams, including the main card and prelims.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ESPN? Even if you can't get that or the other channels you want to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney on, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. And did you hear about that 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're disappointed?

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., viewers can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live streams on Saturday (June 4) on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT for the main card and on ESPN Plus for the preliminary fights at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

ESPN is available on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

(opens in new tab) ESPN is on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), which specializes in international sports. It has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live streams in the U.K.

Kambosos vs Haney is a late-late night fight for fans in the UK, something they must be begrudgingly used to at this point. The main card begins at 2 a.m. GMT, with the main event likely around 5 a.m. GMT.

It will be available on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event HD.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live streams in Australia

Want to watch Kambosos Jr vs Haney in Australia, where it's going down? You'll be watching this fight in the morning, but not too early.

The George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream is Sunday (June 5) at 11 a.m. AEST on Kayo PPV (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$59.95.

Can you watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live streams in Canada?

Right now, we're not seeing any signs that Canadian fight fans have a service broadcasting the George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live streams. In the past, previous fights (UFC in particular) are sold on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney fight card

Prelims (7:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins (six rounds, junior middleweights)

Isaias Sette vs Luke Gersbeck (four-rounds, junior middleweight)

Pom Thanawut Phetkum vs Hussein Fayad (four rounds, junior lightweight)

Taylah Robertson vs Sarah Higginson (five rounds, junior bantamweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)