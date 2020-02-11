Galaxy S20 colors: Which one should you get?

You might be thinking about upgrading to one of the phones in Samsung’s S20 lineup. Whether you opt for the Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra or S20 Plus once the new series becomes available next month, you’ll have to choose which color you want to buy.

Here is a bit of info on each color that each model is offered in that we think can help you in your S20 shade selection process. With no clear “best” color (unlike the captivating Aura Glow hue introduced with Galaxy Note 10), these are your options for your new S20.

Galaxy S20 color options

The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus come in three colors: Cosmic gray, Cloud blue and Cloud pink.

Cosmic gray has a clean, gunmetal sheen to it and will probably be the best-seller among the S20 variants. While it certainly won’t make a fashion statement, gray melds well with most Galaxy S20 cases you’ll find in stores.

The whimsical Cloud blue and Cloud pink models are far more eye-catching, though. You’ll probably want to protect your new S20 with a transparent case so you can show off its cotton candy-esque color.

Galaxy S20 Plus color options

Like the standard Galaxy S20, the S20 Plus comes in the Cosmic gray and Cloud blue colors. Instead of Cloud pink, though, the S20 Plus offers a Cosmic black option.

Cosmic black sounds cooler than it looks, but will likely be what most buyers want. The basic matte black finish is a timeless choice for your S20 Plus.

It’s also worth considering that smudges and scratches will be more visible on dark color phones, whereas gunk or dirt will be more obvious on the lighter blue color.

Galaxy S20 Ultra color options

The Galaxy S20 Ultra ditches the playful colors altogether. If you want the most premium device in the S20 lineup, you’ll have to choose between gray and black.

There’s not a significant difference between the two options. Cosmic grey is a bit shinier, plus it shows off the phone’s new camera array. But if you want something more subdued, you can’t go wrong with Cosmic black.