Xbox Series X could get an exclusive Star Wars game — sorry PS5 players

An exclusive Star Wars game could be in development for the Xbox Series X, which would give Microsoft’s console some serious ammo to compete against the strong slate of upcoming first-party games for the PS5.

This rumor originates from YouTuber MrMattyPlays, who revealed during a recent episode of the Defining Duke podcast that he’s heard whispers that the upcoming Indiana Jones game from MachineGames isn’t the only Lucasfilm game being worked on at Xbox.

For the unaware, earlier this year it was announced that the developer of the latest Wolfenstein reboot, MachineGames, is working on an Indiana Jones game. Lucasfilm of course owns both the Star Wars and the Indian Jones franchises. So, if another game based on the studio’s work is in development there’s a very strong chance it’ll have something to do with a galaxy far far away.

MrMattyPlays didn’t give any more hints as to when we might learn more about this game, or what Xbox studio is working on the title. But it’s an exciting prospect nevertheless.

This news comes not just ahead of May 4th, the annual day dedicated to celebrating all things Star Wars, but also in the wake of another rumor claiming that beloved RPG Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic is being remade for modern hardware.

The plot thickens when you consider that MrMattyPlays was the first person to break this story. It was later validated by respected industry journalist Jason Schreier, so it definitely seems that there’s truth to the KOTOR remake rumor at least. If MrMattyPlays was correct about that bit of information, then there’s potential that his latest scoop is also spot on.

Another Star Wars-related rumor that has been doing the rounds recently is that a game based on The Mandalorian television series is currently in the works. Perhaps there is crossover and these two projects are actually one and the same? An Xbox exclusive based on the smash-hit Disney Plus series would certainly cause some serious envy among PS5 players.

Microsoft has already confirmed it will have a big presentence at this year’s E3 show, which is going all digital this year. Could we potentially get confirmation of this mysterious LucasArts game then? Time will tell, but reports indicate we’ll certainly see Halo Infinite, Starfield and Forza Horizon 5 at this year's show.

If this news has got you desperate to score an Xbox Series X so you don’t miss out on any adventures in the Star Wars universe, then make sure to keep tabs on our where to buy an Xbox Series X guide for the latest stock information as we get it.