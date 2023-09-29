Falcons vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch NFL Week 4 from London online

The Falcons vs Jaguars live stream marks the first of five games the NFL is calling their “International Series.” There will be this match at Wembley, followed by two at Tottenham Hotspur before it closes out with two at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. For now, it will be the Dirty Birds and Jags kicking it all off in this NFL live stream .

Falcons vs Jaguars live stream channel, start time The Falcons vs Jaguars live stream airs Sunday, Oct. 1.

• Start time — 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN Plus (local FOX via Sling or Fubo)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Falcons (2-1) will enter this contest looking to bounce back from last week’s 20-6 loss to the Lions. It was Atlanta’s first loss of the season. They started off with a comfortable 24-10 win over the Panthers, before squeaking by the Packers with a 25-24 victory. However, against the Lions, the Falcons found some struggles.

Getting out of the country may be the best thing for Falcons’ quarterback Desmond Ridder as he’d like to be as far away from the Lions’ pass rush as possible. The first-year full-time starter was sacked seven times last week and posted an abysmal quarterback rating of 11.1. Ridder has posted modest numbers to this point with two touchdown passes and an interception to go along with an 83.2 passer rating.

The brightest of bright spots though for Atlanta has been rookie, eighth overall pick, Bijan Robinson. The 21-year-old running back was second in the league in rushing, but after the Lions held him to just 33 yards last week, he’s been knocked down to seventh. In total, he’s rushed for 213 yards and a touchdown while catching 14 passes for 102 yards and another score.

The Jaguars (1-2) are coming off back-to-back home losses, most recently falling to the Texans 37-17. Jacksonville was a 7.5-point favorite before that game but played far beneath their potential. They committed two turnovers, allowed a blocked field goal, an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley dropped two passes in the red zone.

Running back Travis Etienne has been the most consistent part of the Jags’ offense, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. This week he faces a middle-of-the-road run defense. The Falcons allow on average 117 rushing yards per game. Evan Engram is also in the midst of a solid year for Jacksonville’s offense. He’s third among all tight ends with 173 receiving yards.

Draft Kings has the Jags as 3-point favorites against the Falcons. The over/under is 43. This game marks the Jag’s 10th London game, most of any NFL team. The Falcons have played across the pond just twice before. Jacksonville is 4-5 in London, while Atlanta is 1-1.

How to watch Falcons vs Jaguars live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Falcons vs Jaguars the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using a VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Falcons vs Jaguars live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Falcons vs Jaguars live stream is going to be streamed on ESPN Plus and NFL Plus. Falcons vs Jaguars will be broadcast locally on the markets' FOX affiliates.

The game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 1st.

Alternatively, the NFL is delivering a unique form of Falcons vs Jaguars. Disney Plus is also doing a live stream that will feature a theme of Disney Pixar's Toy Story movie franchise. The game will have players animated in the form of Disney Pixar's famed franchise and play with characters from the movie, Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep cheering on the action from Andy's Room.

Disney Plus is available for $9.99/month, while Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are bundled together for $12.99/month.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game on FOX is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select cities. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo is one of the best streaming services with all the broadcast networks, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Falcons vs Jaguars live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can NOT watch Falcons vs Jaguars on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Falcons vs Jaguars live stream starts Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Falcons vs Jaguars live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Falcons vs Jaguars live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Falcons vs Jaguars is available on TSN, CTV, and RDS (French language).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Falcons vs Jaguars live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.