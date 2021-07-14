Trending

F1 British Grand Prix live stream: How to watch, start time, channel

By

Here's how to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream, wherever you are in the world

F1 British Grand Prix live stream — Max Verstappen of Red Bull at the Styrian Grand Prix
(Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)
2021 British Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online

The 2021 F1 British Grand Prix starts on Friday (July 16) with Practice 1 and qualifying. P2 and sprint qualifying are on Saturday. The race starts on Sunday (July 18) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST. Full times below.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV
• U.K. — Watch for free on All 4
• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The F1 British Grand Prix live stream will give you the chance to watch a race weekend like no other — because for the first time ever, F1 is introducing a new two-part qualifying format.

Central to that is the new sprint qualifying format: a 100km race, equating to roughly 17 laps of the Silverstone circuit, without mandatory pit stops. The top three will all score championship points and the finishing order will be used to determine the final grid for Sunday's race proper.

In fact, the schedule for the entire weekend has been shaken up for the 2021 British Grand Prix, with standard qualifying moving to Friday and taking place later in the day, and only two practice sessions rather than three. Friday's qualifying will follow the usual Q1, Q2, Q3 format, but the finishing order will determine the grid for the sprint qualifying race. 

There'll also be various tire changes, with only soft tires permitted in standard qualifying, but teams free to start Sunday’s race on any compound.

There'll be two more sprint qualifying sessions at future Grands Prix this season, and it certainly promises to make the entire F1 weekend more interesting; every day will feature competitive action, for starters.

Quite how that will affect the result remains to be seen. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will be desperate to win in front of his home fans, and based on history alone he has a strong chance. Hamilton is the most successful driver in British GP history, with seven wins, and has taken top spot in five of the past six races.

Then again, he hasn't won since way back in May, during which time Red Bull's Max Verstappen has opened up a commanding 32-point lead in the Drivers' championship. 

The young Dutchman has won the last three races and looks unstoppable right now, so it'll be fascinating to see whether Hamilton can regain his mojo at his home circuit.  

We'll find out what happens very soon — and you can watch it all online via an F1 British Grand Prix live stream. Read on to find out how to do just that.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

It's natural that you might want to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream on Channel 4's All 4 player, even though they're not in the U.K. 

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. 

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to All 4 or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the US

F1 British Grand Prix live stream – US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN is the place to turn for the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. 

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1. 

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world. 

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. View Deal

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.View Deal

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the UK

F1 British Grand Prix live stream – British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British F1 fans have an extra option this weekend, with Channel 4 having full coverage of the entire three-day British Grand Prix action.

That means you can watch both practice sessions, standard and sprint qualifying and the race itself via its online All 4 portal. It's all totally free, though you can pay an upgrade fee if you wish to remove adverts.

Of course, Sky Sports F1 will also show all of the British Grand Prix action, and in up to 4K resolution. 

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra. 

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Canada

F1 British Grand Prix live stream — Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream. 

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

F1 British Grand Prix live stream – Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 British Grand Prix online via Foxtel

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25. 

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 British Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying, sprint qualifying and race weekend schedule

F1 British Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the British Grand Prix online – Red Bull

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The British Grand Prix weekend takes a different format from any previous GP, with sprint qualifying entering the mix.

The Grand Prix starts on Friday (July 16) with the first practice session, while standard qualifying takes place later that day. 

On Saturday, we'll get second practice and the new sprint qualifying session. Finally, the race itself will take place on Sunday (July 18). Here's the full schedule:

Friday, July 16

  • Practice 1: 9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. ET (6.30 a.m. – 7.30 a.m PT / 2.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. BST)
  • Qualifying: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET (10 a.m. – 11 a.m PT / 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. BST)

Saturday, July 17

  • Practice 2: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET (4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT / 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST)
  • Sprint qualifying: 11.30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (8.30 a.m. – 9 a.m PT / 4.30 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST)

Sunday, July 18

Race: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (7 a.m. – 9 a.m PT / 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST)

F1 British Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS

DRIVER

NATIONALITY

CAR

PTS

1

Max Verstappen

NED

RED BULL RACING HONDA

182

2

Lewis Hamilton

GBR

MERCEDES

150

5

Sergio Perez

MEX

RED BULL RACING HONDA

104

3

Lando Norris

GBR

MCLAREN MERCEDES

101

4

Valtteri Bottas

FIN

MERCEDES

92

6

Charles Leclerc

MON

FERRARI

62

7

Carlos Sainz

ESP

FERRARI

60

8

Daniel Ricciardo

AUS

MCLAREN MERCEDES

40

9

Pierre Gasly

FRA

ALPHATAURI HONDA

39

11

Sebastian Vettel

GER

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

30

13

Fernando Alonso

ESP

ALPINE RENAULT

20

12

Lance Stroll

CAN

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

14

10

Esteban Ocon

FRA

ALPINE RENAULT

12

14

Yuki Tsunoda

JPN

ALPHATAURI HONDA

9

15

Antonio Giovinazzi

ITA

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1

16

Kimi Räikkönen

FIN

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1

17

George Russell

GBR

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

0

18

Nicholas Latifi

CAN

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

0

19

Mick Schumacher

GER

HAAS FERRARI

0

20

Nikita Mazepin

RAF

HAAS FERRARI

0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen (7)

Antonio Giovinazzi (99)

Alpha Tauri

Pierre Gasly (10)

Yuki Tsunoda (22)

Alpine

Fernando Alonso (14)

Esteban Ocon (31)

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel (5)

Lance Stroll (18)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (16)

Carlos Sainz (55)

Haas

Nikita Mazepin (9)

Mick Schumacher (47)

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo (3)

Lando Norris (4)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44)

Valtteri Bottas (77)

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (33)

Sergio Perez (11)

Williams

George Russell (63)

Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE

GRAND PRIX

CIRCUIT

COUNTRY

26-28 March

Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain International Circuit

Bahrain

16-18 April

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Autodromo Imola

Italy

30 April 2 May

Portuguese Grand Prix

Portimão Circuit

Portugal

7-9 May

Spanish Grand Prix

Catalunya Circuit

Spain

20-23 May

Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Circuit

Monte Carlo

4-6 June

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku street circuit

Azerbaijan

18-20 June

French Grand Prix

Circuit Paul Ricard

France

25-27 June

Styrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring

Austria

2-4 July

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring

Austria

16-18 July

British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit

Great Britain

30 July - 1 Aug

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring

Hungary

27-29 Aug

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Belgium

3-5 Sept

Dutch Grand Prix

Circuit Zandvoort

Netherlands

10-12 Sept

Italian Grand Prix

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Italy

24-26 SeptRussian Grand PrixSochi International Street Circuit

Russia

1-3 OctTurkish Grand PrixIntercity Instanbul ParkTurkey

8-10 Oct

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka Circuit

Japan

22-24 Oct

US Grand Prix

Circuit of The Americas

United States

29-31 Oct

Mexico Grand Prix

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Mexico

5-7 Nov

Brazilian Grand Prix

Autodromo Interlagos

Brazil

19-21 Nov

TBCTBCTBC

3-5 Dec

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

10-12 Dec

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit

UAE

F1 British Grand Prix live stream — VPN statement

(Image credit: Future)
Marc McLaren

As U.K. Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, Marc is responsible for the site’s U.K.-focused output as well as overseeing all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment and cameras coverage. He previously edited the tech website Stuff and also spent years on a music magazine, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). 