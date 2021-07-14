F1 British Grand Prix live stream: How to watch, start time, channel

2021 British Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2021 F1 British Grand Prix starts on Friday (July 16) with Practice 1 and qualifying. P2 and sprint qualifying are on Saturday. The race starts on Sunday (July 18) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST. Full times below.



• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch for free on All 4

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The F1 British Grand Prix live stream will give you the chance to watch a race weekend like no other — because for the first time ever, F1 is introducing a new two-part qualifying format.

Central to that is the new sprint qualifying format: a 100km race, equating to roughly 17 laps of the Silverstone circuit, without mandatory pit stops. The top three will all score championship points and the finishing order will be used to determine the final grid for Sunday's race proper.

In fact, the schedule for the entire weekend has been shaken up for the 2021 British Grand Prix, with standard qualifying moving to Friday and taking place later in the day, and only two practice sessions rather than three. Friday's qualifying will follow the usual Q1, Q2, Q3 format, but the finishing order will determine the grid for the sprint qualifying race.

There'll also be various tire changes, with only soft tires permitted in standard qualifying, but teams free to start Sunday’s race on any compound.

There'll be two more sprint qualifying sessions at future Grands Prix this season, and it certainly promises to make the entire F1 weekend more interesting; every day will feature competitive action, for starters.

Quite how that will affect the result remains to be seen. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will be desperate to win in front of his home fans, and based on history alone he has a strong chance. Hamilton is the most successful driver in British GP history, with seven wins, and has taken top spot in five of the past six races.

Then again, he hasn't won since way back in May, during which time Red Bull's Max Verstappen has opened up a commanding 32-point lead in the Drivers' championship.

The young Dutchman has won the last three races and looks unstoppable right now, so it'll be fascinating to see whether Hamilton can regain his mojo at his home circuit.

We'll find out what happens very soon — and you can watch it all online via an F1 British Grand Prix live stream. Read on to find out how to do just that.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

It's natural that you might want to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream on Channel 4's All 4 player, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to All 4 or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the US

ESPN is the place to turn for the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the UK

British F1 fans have an extra option this weekend, with Channel 4 having full coverage of the entire three-day British Grand Prix action.

That means you can watch both practice sessions, standard and sprint qualifying and the race itself via its online All 4 portal. It's all totally free, though you can pay an upgrade fee if you wish to remove adverts.

Of course, Sky Sports F1 will also show all of the British Grand Prix action, and in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 British Grand Prix online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 British Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying, sprint qualifying and race weekend schedule

The British Grand Prix weekend takes a different format from any previous GP, with sprint qualifying entering the mix.

The Grand Prix starts on Friday (July 16) with the first practice session, while standard qualifying takes place later that day.

On Saturday, we'll get second practice and the new sprint qualifying session. Finally, the race itself will take place on Sunday (July 18). Here's the full schedule:

Friday, July 16

Practice 1: 9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. ET (6.30 a.m. – 7.30 a.m PT / 2.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. BST)

9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. ET (6.30 a.m. – 7.30 a.m PT / 2.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. BST) Qualifying: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET (10 a.m. – 11 a.m PT / 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. BST)

Saturday, July 17

Practice 2: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET (4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT / 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST)

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET (4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT / 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST) Sprint qualifying: 11.30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (8.30 a.m. – 9 a.m PT / 4.30 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST)

Sunday, July 18

Race: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (7 a.m. – 9 a.m PT / 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST)

F1 British Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 182 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 150 5 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 104 3 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 101 4 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 92 6 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 62 7 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 60 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 40 9 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 39 11 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 30 13 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 20 12 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 14 10 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 12 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 9 15 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 16 Kimi Räikkönen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 17 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 18 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan 18-20 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France 25-27 June Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 1-3 Oct Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Instanbul Park Turkey 8-10 Oct Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit Japan 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 29-31 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 5-7 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov TBC TBC TBC 3-5 Dec Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 10-12 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE