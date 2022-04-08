Everton vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 games online

The Everton vs Manchester United live stream is a crucial fixture for two clubs both in desperate need of three points. Expect a cagey affair, as neither can really afford to lose this one.

Everton are on the verge of falling into the relegation zone for the first time this season. The side’s midweek defeat to Burnley was extremely damaging to their hopes of retaining their Premier League status. Not since 1952 have Everton played outside of the top flight of English football, but with nine games remaining in their season, the Toffees are facing the reality that they could be heading towards the Championship.

It wasn’t just the final result against Burnley that has Everton’s position looking extremely precarious, but also the manor of the defeat. Everton were gifted two first-half penalties, one of which was extremely soft. This gave them the lead going into the break. But a second half filled with defensive errors saw Burnley claim a massive 3-2 victory that moves them to within just a point of Everton.

The appointment of Frank Lampard has clearly not had the desired impact, but the former Chelsea manager now needs to rally his troops, and quickly. Everton’s squad is battered and bruised, but by no means out of the fight yet. If match-winners like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison can find form again, Everton would have more than enough quality to steer well clear of the drop. A win against Manchester United seems improbable, but at the very least Lampard needs a battling performance.

Manchester United themselves are struggling with a coach who hasn’t quite spearheaded a revolution as hoped. From day one it was made clear that Ralf Rangnick was an interim appointment ahead of someone else taking the reins over the summer (strongly tipped to be Erik ten Hag) but his half a season in charge looks to be fizzling out in frustrating fashion for the Red Devils.

Manchester United sit in 7th, and while they are equal on points with 6th placed West Ham with a game in hand, North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are the clear favorites in the battle for a fourth-place finish and that coveted final Champions League qualification spot. Manchester United’s recent patchy form — they’ve won just one of their last four games — hasn’t helped their plight.

Fans are starting to lose patience with what they see as a lack of progress on the field. The continued dominance of their great rivals Liverpool and Manchester City doesn’t help matters, either. With a tricky away game at Anfield on the horizon, Rangnick’s men desperately need to pick up all three points here and next weekend against Norwich to keep the bubbling anger from supporters abated. Any more disappointing results and the atmosphere surrounding Old Trafford could turn seriously ugly.

Find out how this one plays out by watching the Everton vs Manchester United live stream

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Manchester United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream on USA and on the NBC (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month (opens in new tab).

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering $10 off the first month.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Everton vs Manchester United live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Everton vs Manchester United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Manchester United live stream via Spark Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).