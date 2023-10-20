England vs South Africa live stream — how to watch Cricket World Cup game online

If England do not beat South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, their potential routes to qualification for the semi finals of the Cricket World Cup become severely narrowed. It might even require them winning all their remaining group games. This would include the one against the Indian side busy bulldozing all who come up against them. Read on and we'll show you how to watch this key match live from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Last world cup, both New Zealand and Pakistan lost three group games – New Zealand qualified in fourth place for the semi finals on net run rate, but Pakistan missed out. Were England to be beaten by the Proteas, it would mean they had lost three of their first four games.

Both teams come into this match smarting from humiliating defeats. South Africa’s reputation of losing games from winning positions reasserted itself when, having reduced Netherlands to 140-7, they let the eighth and ninth wickets put on 105 runs in nine overs. Netherlands, in their fourth world cup, went on to their first world cup victory against a Test side.

Afghanistan also recorded their first win against Test side at a world cup when they beat England last Sunday. England misjudged their selection, picking their seam bowling all-rounders, including an out-of-form Chris Woakes, at the expense of Moeen Ali on a surface that favoured spinners.

South Africa can withstand defeat in Mumbai better than England can, but that would still leave them with two wins and two losses. It would not be a comfortable position for to be in. They, too, have yet to play India.

This day/night match starts at 2pm IST. Here's everything you need to get England vs South Africa live streams and watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams for free

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 World Cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, games will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports.

It's also worth noting that 18 matches are FREE on 9Now in Australia, including this one, as well as all Aussie games, the semis and the final.

Traveling outside India, Pakistan or Australia? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch England vs South Africa Cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, such as 9Now, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the England vs South Africa live stream.

England vs South Africa live streams by country

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch England vs South Africa on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus has the rights to stream all 48 matches. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch England vs South Africa live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv, with a Sling subscription which costs $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Cricket World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup plus Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in the U.K.

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch England vs South Africa live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in Australia

England vs South Africa is one of the chosen games to be broadcast free-to-air on Channel 9 and its the 9Now streaming service. The Nine Network has the rights to 18 games, including all Australia fixtures, both semis and the final.

Aussies can also watch England vs South Africa on Fox Sports channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in India

Every game of the 2023 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.