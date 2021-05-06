Early Memorial Day sale takes 25% off mattresses, bedding and more

The first Memorial Day mattress sales of 2021 are here. Although Memorial Day is still a few weeks away, Bear Mattress is kicking things off with a limited time sitewide discount.

Currently, Bear Mattress is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "MD25". Plus, get a free gift set worth $250 with every mattress purchase. If you're purchasing a new mattress, the coupon works on all three of Bear's mattresses. After discount, prices start a low as $522. It's one of the cheapest mattress deals we've seen from Bear.

Bear Original Mattress: was $695 now $522 @ Bear

Memorial Day has arrived early at Bear Mattress. The manufacturers is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "MD25". Plus, get a $250 gift set for free. (It includes pillows and a sheet set). The Original Bear Mattress offers three layers of supportive foam and provides a medium-firm finish. The Bear Mattress is also designed to pull heat away as you sleep. After discount, the twin is $522 (was $695), whereas the queen is $747 (was $995). View Deal

The cheapest mattress in Bear's sale is the Bear Original Mattress. Ideal for back and stomach sleepers, the mattress features three layers of supportive foam, including a base layer of supportive foam that prevents sagging and creates a medium-firm finish. The mattress is also designed to pull heat away from your body as you sleep.

If you want the best mattress in Bear's sale, you'll want to upgrade to the Bear Hybrid from $822 via code "MD25". The Bear Hybrid is the most luxurious mattress in Bear's lineup. It's topped with cooling gel foam and also features an edge coil system, with individually encased springs for a classic coil feel.

If you're not shopping for a mattress, make sure to follow our bedding sales and Bear Mattress deals coverage for the latest deals. Or check out our Memorial Day sales guide for deals on tech, home, and more.