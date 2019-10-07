Don't Wait for Black Friday: PowerBeats Pro Now $50 Off

We're expecting to see some great Black Friday Beats deals in the coming days, but Amazon is getting a jump start on 2019's Black Friday deals.

Today only, Amazon has the Beats Powerbeats Pro on sale for $199.95. (All colors are on sale). That's $50 off and the first major discount we've seen for these buds. Walmart offers the same price with next-day delivery.

The Powerbeats Pro are Apple's fitness-focused earbuds. They offer excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration with a low-profile design. They're $50 off for the first time ever.

Think of the Powerbeats Pro as fitness-focused AirPods that are sweatproof and offer better battery life. Like the AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro rapidly connect to your iPhone or iPad. You don't have to manually pair them as they're instantly recognized by your Apple device.

If you don't like how the AirPods dangle from your ear, you'll love the Powerbeats Pro. They feature an around-the-ear hook, which keeps them secured to your ear while running or working out. They come with various silicone tips, so we suggest you play around with them till you find the right fit.

In terms of sound, the Powerbeats Pro deliver well-balanced audio and aren't bass-heavy like other Beats headphones. They don't offer noise cancellation, but that's a good thing as you want to hear ambient sound when you're out on a run.

The charging case is larger than what we'd like, but it provides up to 18 hours of battery life (in addition to the 9 hours you get from the buds on their own for a total of 27 hours). By comparison, the AirPods only offer 5 hours of battery without their charging case.

Amazon's sale ends October 8 at 2:59am ET. It's likely you won't see this price again till Black Friday Amazon deals officially start in November.