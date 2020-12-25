Dolphins vs Raiders live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 game online

Dolphins vs Raiders live stream channel, start time The Dolphins vs Raiders live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday, December 26 on NFL Network. The game is on ABC in some regions (not ours).

During the Dolphins vs Raiders live stream, you'll see two teams that have been riding very different trends. Miami is on the rise, after a rough start to the season. At 9-5 overall, they have won eight of their past 10 games.

The 7-7 Raiders, in contrast, have lost four of their past five matchups and barely secured a victory over the beleaguered New York Jets. Miami has more on the line in this game. As the number 7 seed, it still has prospects for the playoffs, whereas the Raiders' chances are vanishingly small. Oddsmakers slightly favor Miami for this NFL live stream, with betting spreads ranging up to 2.5 points.

You may have to squint to see the Vegas defense during this NFL live stream. It's been abysmal, giving up an average of 30 points per game this season. And it's trending even higher, to a staggering 36 points in the past four matches. Even the Jets, who were winless at the time, put up 28 points in their week 13 matchup, losing only due to a Raiders touchdown in the final seconds of play.

It's asking a lot of the Raiders' offensive line to make up for such a weak secondary--especially with their starting quarterback injured. Derek Carr left the last game, against the Chargers, due to a groin injury. Still, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota made an impressive showing, completing 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown, and rushing for 88 yards and another score. The game went into overtime, and Vegas lost by just three points (30-27) due to an interception that Mariota threw. In spite of his gaffe, Mariota made an impressive debut.

Miami has its own promising new quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa has led the Dolphins to victory in five of the six games he's started, putting up a respectable 63.8 percent pass completion rate. Miami isn't a big scorer, averaging 25.4 PPG this season. But unlike the Raiders, the Dolphins boast an ironclad defense. Allowing just 18.8 PPG, they are ranked second in the NFL this season.

How to watch Dolphins vs Raiders live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Dolphins vs Raiders live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Dolphins vs Raiders live streams in the US

In the US, Dolphins vs Raiders is going to be broadcast on the NFL Network, which are available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Friday, December 25.

It's also going to be on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Dolphins vs Raiders is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Dolphins vs Raiders live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Dolphins vs Raiders, but it airs at the terrible time of 1:15 a.m. BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Dolphins vs Raiders live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Raiders live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.