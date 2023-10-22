Dolphins vs Eagles: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 7 online

The Dolphins vs Eagles live stream has the potential to be a Super Bowl preview. Entering Week 7, Miami and Philly are both 5-1 and tied with three other teams (KC, DET, SF) for the best record in the NFL. But despite what the future holds for the Dolphins and Eagles, it’s the past that makes this NFL live stream one of the most anticipated primetime matchups of the season.

In 2018, sophomore Jalen Hurts was the starting quarterback for an Alabama team that found itself down 13-0 at the halftime of the National Championship game against Georgia. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban decided to make a change. He benched a struggling Jalen Hurts and went to a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa. Tua engineered a comeback, giving Bama a 26-23 win in overtime. The following season, Hurts backed up Tagovailoa for the year, before transferring to Oklahoma where he regained a starting role and finished out his college career.

Even before this NFL season, Tua and Hurts meeting for the first time as professionals would be enough to warrant the primetime spotlight, but now that they’re also leading first-place teams only makes the matchup that much better.

Tua takes a Dolphins’ offense into South Philadelphia that is an absolute juggernaut. Miami leads the NFL in points (37.2 PPG), yards (498.7 YPG), as well as both passing (316.8 YPG) and rushing (181.8 YPG) yards. As one would assume with an offense that potent, their quarterback is tops in the league as well. Tagovailoa leads the league in both passer rating (114.1) and has a share of the lead for touchdown passes with the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins with 14. Last week, Miami put up their third 40-point performance as they doubled up the Panthers, 42-21.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles did not enjoy Week 6 nearly as much Miami. The Birds fell to the Jets last week 20-14 for their first loss of the season. Hurts had one of the worst games of his career, throwing three interceptions, each one worse than the last. His third pick came on a 3rd-and-9 play that led to the Jets game-winning touchdown just inside the 2:00 warning of the fourth quarter.

Last week’s loss notwithstanding, the Eagles are in the midst of another great start to the season. Their offense is only out-gained by Miami while their defense has the third-highest sack total in the NFL (20) and forced the second most fumbles (6).

Over the last four weeks, the Eagles have focused their offense on wide receiver A.J. Brown. The 26-year-old enters this game second in the NFL to Miami’s Tyreek Hill in receiving yards and riding a streak of four-straight games with at least 125 receiving yards.

DraftKings has the Eagles as 2.5-point home favorites against the Dolphins. The over/under is 51.5.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Dolphins vs Eagles the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Dolphins vs Eagles live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Dolphins vs Eagles.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Dolphins vs Eagles on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Dolphins vs Eagles live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Mon., Oct. 23 at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Dolphins vs Eagles live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Dolphins vs Eagles is available on TSN, CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Atlantic, and RDS (French language).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Dolphins vs Eagles NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.