Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Wild Card Weekend online, start time and odds

The Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream puts two of the league’s best quarterbacks under the primetime lights as Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami into Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

For the Chiefs, they’ll be looking to prove that their regular season struggles are a thing of the past, while Miami will try to notch their first playoff win of the “Tua Era” in this NFL live stream .

Dolphins vs Chiefs channel, start time The Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream airs on Saturday, Jan. 13.

• Start time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Jan. 14) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 14)

• Exclusively streamed — on Peacock

• Watch in local markets — on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets) ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Although a Week 18 loss to the Bills put the Dolphins in the playoffs as a Wild Card team, Miami certainly took a step forward in their second year under head coach Mike McDaniel. They went from a (9-8) team a season ago to an (11-6) team this year and their offensive production increased by more than a touchdown per game.

Individually, Tua Tagovailoa has also progressed, leading the league with 4,624 passing yards while his 101.1 passer rating ranked fourth and his 29 passing touchdowns were the fifth most in the NFL. Despite the step forward, Dolphins fans everywhere just need to see one thing — a postseason win.

That will be a tall order against the (11-6) Chiefs. Sure, they haven’t looked like the same Chiefs that made it to three Super Bowls in the last four years — winning two. But that was then, this is now.

The Chiefs’ offensive numbers have been down throughout the year. Most notably, they've scored eight fewer points per game this season while also averaging 62 fewer yards of total offense. However, despite the numbers, they found a way to record the second-best record in the AFC.

This will be the second meeting between these two franchises this season, but it will be the first one on American soil. The Chiefs beat the Dolphins, 21-14 in Germany in Week 9. That was the first game Miami wideout Tyreek Hill played against his former club since they traded him away before last season. Hill averaged his lowest yards per catch of the year with just 7.8 yards per reception in the loss.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as 4.5-point home favorites against the Dolphins, with the over/under set at 44 points.

Will Taylor Swift be at Dolphins vs Chiefs?

After her viral death stare at the Golden Globes, it seems Taylor Swift will be in attendance for Dolphins vs Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Our source? The educated guess.

The "guess" is that since Swift is off from her Era's Tour until next month and is a new super fan of the NFLit would be hard to believe that she would miss her beau, Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce in the first playoff game of his "Swift Era."

TayTay has attended nine Chiefs games this season and the Chiefs are 6-3 with her in the building.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Dolphins vs Chiefs the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in the U.S.

While Dolphins vs Chiefs is being streamed exclusively on Peacock, the game will be broadcast to local Miami and Kansas City markets only on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

Fans in the Miami market can watch on WTVJ NBC 6.

Fans in the Kansas City market can watch on KSHB NBC 41.

The game starts on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Dolphins vs Chiefs.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Dolphins vs Chiefs is available on TSN and CTV in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.