Dolphins vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL Week 15 Saturday Night online

The Dolphins vs Bills live stream marks the second meeting of the season between these AFC East rivals. Miami took their first matchup, surviving the now famous “Butt Punt” to beat the Bills, 21-19 in Week 3. Now Buffalo will look for revenge in this NFL live stream while the Dolphins wait to see if Tyreke Hill will be healthy enough to help their cause.

Dolphins vs Bills channel, start time The Dolphins vs Bills live stream airs Saturday (Dec. 17)

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST / 11:15 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NFL Network via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



The Bills were just not meant to win that Week 3 matchup in Miami. In the final two minutes, they allowed a potential game winning 17-play drive to stall at the 2-yard line, benefited from Miami punter Thomas Morstead punting a ball off teammate Tent Sherfield backside and out of bounds for a safey and then just as they were getting to the edge of field goal range for an attempt at a game-winning kick, they failed to spike the ball in time. The clock hit zero and the Dolphins won, 21-19.

However, the Bills have rebounded nicely after that defeat. They are in first place in the AFC East with a 10-3 record and enjoying a two game lead on the Dolphins. Josh Allen and company is now going for their fifth straight win and third straight against a divisional opponent.

Last week the Bills beat the Jets 20-12. Josh Allen was in on both touchdowns, throwing for one and running for another. Allen threw for just 147 yards on 16-of-27 passing and ran for 47 yards on 10 carries. He led his team in both categories. Allen is 7-2 against the Dolphins in his career.

The Dolphins (8-5) have hit a bit of a wall over the last two weeks. After going 8-0 in games started and finished with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, the Dolphins have now dropped two straight, both with Tua, both on the road.

One constant for Miami’s offense has been the play of wide receiver Tyreke Hill, but he suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers and could miss this game. Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel called Hill’s injury a “legit concern.” Hill leads the NFL with 100 receptions and is second to Justin Jefferson (MIN) with 1,460 receiving yards.

This game is the third and final leg of the Dolphins’ three-game road trip. Tagovailoa is coming off one of his roughest starts in his young career. In last week’s 23-17 loss to the Chargers, the Miami signal caller completed just 10-of-his-28 passes for a career worst 35.7% completion percentage.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Bills as 7-point favorites against the Dolphins.

How to watch Dolphins vs Bills live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Dolphins vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on the NFL Network. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday (Dec. 17).

Fubo TV has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday (Dec. 17).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling. You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams for free

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Dolphins vs Bills on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Dolphins vs Bills live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. GMT Sunday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Canada.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Dolphins vs Bills live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.