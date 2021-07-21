Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release date, cast and everything we know so far

We're more than ready for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, thanks to the Loki and WandaVision endings. Yes, folks, we're about to deeper down the Marvel rabbit-hole. Of course, consider this a big SPOILER WARNING for the events of those two shows.

Yes, it's not just because of the good doctor that we are excited about this upcoming film. It's all in the latter half of its title: the Multiverse of Madness. As the end of Loki revealed there's a big multiversal war at hand going forward in the MCU, and we're ready for it. Not to mention Ms. Maximoff's hunt for her missing children.

The Doctor Strange sequel may be a bit off in the distance, but it has insanely huge implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And so we look forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to see how it will change the MCU as we know it today.

Tom Hiddleston is expected to appear in Doctor Strange 2 as Loki.

In an interview, Elizabeth Olsen hyped Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a "very scary movie."

Doctor Strange 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022.

It will follow these MCU Phase 4 movies: Black Widow (May 7, 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021), Eternals (November 5, 2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021). Of those, we have only heard that Spider-Man 3 will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

All of these dates, of course, could change due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That said, Texas has reopened, and New York City movie theaters are also starting to re-open at limited capacity, so maybe these dates will stick.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast and rumors

For the basic cast, it's confirmed that Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor will reprise their roles from Doctor Strange.

Things got more interesting at December 2020's Investor's Day event. There, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness will tie into two other Marvel projects, which gives us pretty big clues about who's going to be in it.

This meant that Elizabeth Olsen (as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) will be in the film, and we would not be surprised if Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man) also shows up. Olsen was confirmed by Marvel, Holland was not.

Then, on July 14, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Tom Hiddleston (Loki) is expected to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Given how Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie shattered the sacred timeline, we're not exactly surprised. But much like Mr. Holland, the involvement of Mr. Hiddleston has not been confirmed by Marvel.

Here's the cast as we know it:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Wong as Wong

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer speculation

There is no Doctor Strange 2 trailer. Not in this universe, or any other multiverse. Since we're more than a year away from the release date, we're not expecting the trailer to materialize soon.

Given how it connects to Spider-Man: No Way Home, we'd bet that the trailer for Multiverse of Madness comes in late December 2021 or early January 2022. A post-credits scene tease in that Spider-Man seems like a given.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot

The official, but leaked, plot synopsis (according to Backstage) reads "After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil."

That old friend is likely Mordo (Chiwetel Eijofor). In the Doctor Strange post-credits scene, we saw Mordo re-paralyze Jonathan Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt). Mordo accused him of wanting to steal their power, and said there were too many sorcerers in the world.

That said, this may just be the red herring to set up the real villian, who fans theorize is Mephisto. Fans thought Mephisto, the Marvel world's version of the devil, would appear in WandaVision, and are now grasping for clues. The main thing they're pointing to is a possible Easter egg in WandaVision episode 9, where an "M&B" logo appeared on a billboard behind Agatha Harkness. M&B could stand for Mephisto and Blackheart, the latter being the son of the devil himself.

And then there's all the possible insanity to be found in how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be playing around with the concept of multiverses. Rumor has it that Spider-Man: No Way Home will have both previous Spider-Man leads (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) making cameos, so we're basically thinking all bets are off for the content of this sequel's storyline. Tony Stark and Steve Rogers could even make appearances.

Also, spoiler alert for the end of WandaVision: it looked like Wanda's trying to track down her kids and she's using The Darkhold to track down Billy and Tommy, whose voices were heard in the final scene. Olsen, talking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness said “It’s a very scary movie. It’s like old Sam Raimi. They’re trying to create the scariest marvel movie.”