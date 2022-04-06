The new Doctor Strange 2 trailer confirms two returning MCU characters

Oh, my, good doctor! The new trailer for Doctor Strange 2 (aka Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) has us buzzing right now. And, no, it's not a big reveal of the character teased in the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl spot — this clip teases a very emotional return.

We'd say who right here and now, but check the trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie for yourself below. And don't blink, either. And get ready for some feels, too.

So, while that pretty-cool trailer seems all-about-that-Strange, it's practically equally about one miss Wanda Maximoff herself. And it seems like her last-known extra curriculars have finally led to some (possible) results.

If you don't remember, the last time we saw Wanda, she was flipping through the Darkhold in the very-end of WandaVision's post credits scene. And we could also hear the disembodied voices of her twin sons Billy and Tommy (Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne) at around 15 seconds in.

And that's where this trailer comes in, as we see Wanda with her sons reaching out to her. And it's her own version of Stephen Strange's sad and frustrating situation, as he's haunted by memories of his beloved Christine Palmer.

Oh, and if you didn't watch the trailer up to the very end? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets are now on sale, so best of luck getting a good seat on opening night or weekend.

Analysis: Who's broken this multiverse?

While we know that Sylvie shattered the multiverse at the end of Loki, it seems like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is doing something else. This trailer highlights how both Strange and Maximoff are struggling with their dreams, which seem to take place in alternate universes. (Steven Grant sends his regards by the way.)

Since Strange is being held on a trial by some mysterious and shadowy figures, it stands to question that he is being accused of being responsible for what's happened here. The easy answer is that this is all tying back to how Strange helped Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but when does Marvel ever go with the easy answer?

The trailer also shows off the dark and twisted Strange Supreme, a variant of Stephen Strange ... who also has a third eye. Maybe he's the true villain? Again, that's what all the signs are pointing to. But when nothing is what it seems in a series of multiverses, we have to wait until May 6 to find out.