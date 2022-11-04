Are you a cyclist? Take part in our new survey about cycling for the chance to win a £250 or $300 Amazon voucher!

What kind of cyclist are you? Are you into mountain biking or road? Do you prefer pedal power or electric? Whether you are a club or competitive rider, cycle only in fair weather at the weekend or spend your winter in a virtual world on your indoor trainer, we want to hear from you.

The world of cycling is changing and to help you keep abreast of all the developments, we like to keep in touch with our readers’ experiences. We’d like to hear all about the ‘how, where, and when’ of your interest in cycling, the kind of bike you choose to ride if you use the latest cycling tech as well as your views on the kind of bikes available.

So let us know your thoughts. This survey should take about 6-8 minutes to complete and to say thank you for your time, your name will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to win* an Amazon voucher worth £250 or a $300 gift card (depending on where you live).

The survey is open to those based in the UK, US, Canada, and selected countries in Europe and runs till 23 November 2022.

Click here for more details and to take the survey. (opens in new tab)

Good luck and we look forward to hearing from you!

* T&Cs apply (opens in new tab)