Cowboys vs Saints live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football, odds and fantasy picks

The Cowboys vs Saints live stream features two teams looking to get off the schneid. Dallas has dropped two straight, while New Orleans has lost four in-a-row. Dak Prescott will try to lead the Cowboys to a road victory in this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Saints channel, start time The Cowboys vs Saints live stream is Thursday (Dec. 2)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Patriots vs Falcons odds — Patriots -6.5, Over/Under 47

The Cowboys (7-4) are in a bit of a rut and considering their circumstances, won't have an easy time getting out of it. Dallas makes this road trip while dealing with multiple COVID-19 cases. They are already without offensive lineman Terrance Steele and wide receiver Amari Cooper due to the virus and now won't have their head coach Mike McCarthy who tested positive on Monday. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will take over McCarthy's responsibilities Thursday night.

The Saints (5-6) have been in free fall since Trevor Siemian took over for the injured Jameis Winston in week eight. Siemian has gone 0-4 in his four starts and it seems Saints head coach Sean Payton has seen enough. Tayson Hill has been taking the first team reps for the Saints this week and will likely start under center for New Orleans.

Both teams enter this game after Thanksgiving day games last week. The Cowboys lost to the Raiders, 36-33 in overtime, while the Saints fell to the Bills 31-6. Dallas will try to get their ground game going against the Saints. The Cowboys have averaged just 73 yards-per-game over their last two. New Orleans is ranked third in the NFL in run defense, but has allowed 173 yards on average over the last two games.

Cowboys vs Saints live stream from anywhere on Earth

Cowboys vs Saints live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Saints is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT today (Nov. 18). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Cowboys vs Saints game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The Cowboys vs Saints live stream is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Cowboys vs Saints live stream for free

If you just want to watch Cowboys vs Saints on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Patriots vs Falcons game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Cowboys vs Saints live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Cowboys vs Saints live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local GMT on Friday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Cowboys vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Cowboys vs Saints fantasy picks and odds

Cowboys vs Falcons odds: The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites against the Saints. The over/under is 47.5

Cowboys: Fantasy owners aren’t too pleased with the usage of Ezekiel Elliott over the last two games. The three-time pro bowler has just one touchdown over that stretch while averaging 28.5 yards-per-game. Second string running back Tony Pollard has out gained Elliott in each of the last two games. Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz stepped up for the Cowboys last week with his fourth touchdown reception of the season. He has nine catches over the last two games.

Saints: Running back Alvin Kamara was limited at practice this week as the Saints eagerly await his return. Kamara has miss the last four weeks with a knee injury. Mark Ingram was a full participant in practice, also with a knee injury. He told the media this week he’s “healthy” and that he “feels good.” Wide receiver Marquez Callaway is the team’s touchdown leader with six on the season. Last week, he had a three-game touchdown streak snapped.