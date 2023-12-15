Cowboys vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL Week 15 online, start time and odds

The Cowboys vs Bills live stream has Dallas putting their five-game win streak on the line in Buffalo as they take on a Bills team that is fighting for a playoff spot. The Cowboys (10-3) square off against the Bills (7-6) in this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Bills channel, start time The Cowboys vs Bills live stream airs Sunday, Dec. 17.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Mon., Dec. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Despite Dallas having one of the best records in the NFL and putting up some of the best stats on the year, many questioned whether or not the Cowboys were truly an "elite" team. Two key losses supported this skepticism: a 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5 and a 28-23 loss to the Eagles in Week 9. Heading into Week 13, the Cowboys had yet to beat a team that was even over .500.

Now the Cowboys have silenced the skeptics with a 41-35 win over a (6-5) Seahawks team and a 33-13 blow-out win last week over NFC East rival and NFL leader in the (10-2) Eagles. Dallas will look to keep their winning ways going as they head into Buffalo.

The Bills, meanwhile, enter this game after a 20-17 nail-biter of a win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. Josh Allen completed 23 of his 42 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs while also rushing for his 10th touchdown this season, a career-high.

However, he is also inching closer to another career high, this one not as glamorous. Allen has thrown an interception in nine straight games and has thrown 14 on the season to lead the NFL in picks (tied with Sam Howell). Allen is one interception shy of matching his career high for picks in a season set in 2021. Not the best time to face a secondary that features the likes of Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland, who only set the NFL record for interceptions returned for touchdowns this season with five.

DraftKings has the Bills as 2-point favorites against the Cowboys, with the over/under set at 50.5 points.

How to watch Cowboys vs Bills live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs Bills you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Cowboys vs Bills live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, Dec. 17.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV and allows you to watch every single Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL game. Sunday Ticket currently starts at just $79 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription. Right now, you can sign up for YouTube TV for just $50.99 per month for your first three months.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

How to watch Cowboys vs Bills live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Bills.

How to watch Cowboys vs Bills live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Cowboys vs Bills live stream starts Sunday, Dec. 17 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Cowboys vs Bills live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Cowboys vs Bills live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Cowboys vs Bills is available on the CTV Network and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Cowboys vs Bills live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Bills NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Cowboys vs Bills NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.