Could a new mattress save you from a sleep divorce? These 5 might...

Whether it’s incompatible sleep schedules, snoring, or just a plain old battle for the duvet, more couples than ever are opting for a sleep divorce: to sleep in separate beds. A 2023 study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that as many as one third of all American couples have opted for a sleep divorce, deciding to sleep in a separate room to their spouse in order to get adequate shut-eye.

Sleep divorce meaning The term sleep divorce refers to when a couple agree to sleep separately, either in twin beds in the same room, or in separate beds in separate rooms.

What may seem like a drastic option to some, for others is the only way to get a good night’s sleep. We get it — being constantly jolted awake by the tossing and turning of your partner, or feeling like you’re slowly being tipped out of your own bed when you sleep too close to the edge, isn't fun.

We would choose a sleep divorce over sleep deprivation every time (space allowing), especially when the latter can impact your mood, cognitive function, and even your heart health. But is there a way to save you from a sleep divorce? Could the answer lie in a new mattress?

We think so, which is why we have identified five of this year's best mattresses for couples who want to remain together in the same bedroom. And with this year's Black Friday mattress deals right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to buy.

5 best mattresses to save you from a sleep divorce

1. Saatva Classic Mattress

Grounds for sleep divorce: You’re falling off the edge

Solution: Saatva Classic

In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we explain how this award winning luxury innerspring hybrid is akin to bringing hotel-level luxury into your own bedroom . With three different firmness levels and two different height options, this is a mattress suitable for nearly all types of sleepers.

Saatva Classic (Image credit: Saatva) Type: Hybrid innerspring

Materials: Coils, foam

Firmness (/10): Plush Soft (3), Luxury Firm (5-7) or Firm (8)

Depth: 11.5 or 14.5 inches

Trial period: 365 nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: From $1,095 at Saatva

The combination of cushioning for pressure points and support for the spine meant that we found it incredibly comfortable from the first night of reviewing it. It also has nice and sturdy edge support, which is great news for couples feeling as though they’re slowly being tipped out of their bed every time they get too close to the edge. It also has pretty decent temperature regulation, so no one will be kicking off the covers when they get too hot.

Although we would always recommend the Saatva Classic mattress to couples (it’s America’s best-rated mattress for good reason), it does have a slight bouncy feel. Though certainly not enough to disturb most sleepers, there may be enough motion transfer to disturb very restless sleepers. If this is you, you might be better suited to the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid.

2. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid

Grounds for sleep divorce: You keep being startled awake

Solution: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid

A good mattress for couples caters for all sleeping types, offering minimal motion transfer (no more waking up every time your partner rolls over) and providing outstanding edge support. That means you can sleep comfortably right up to the edge. Enter, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid.

This mattress is, as its name suggests, DreamCloud’s premium product, offering a luxe level of comfort at an extremely reasonable price. Read our DreamCloud Mattress review to learn more about this anti-sleep divorce mattress.

The DreamCloud (Image credit: DreamCloud) Type: Hybrid

Materials: Memory foam, other foam, pocket springs

Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/ 10)

Depth: 28cm

Trial: 365 nights

Warranty: Forever

Price bracket: From $529 at DreamCloud

Thanks to an intricate combination of pocket springs and a top layer of memory foam, it’s supportive yet is also a mattress you sink into (one member of our review team described it as ‘sleeping on a supportive marshmallow’). Like the Saatva, the DreamCloud wicks away any heat, making it feel both cozy and cool as well as having sturdy edge support (no rolling off the edge). However, restless couples (or those on opposing sleep schedules) will especially love the DreamCloud’s excellent motion isolation. The top layer of foam absorbs any movement, meaning you’ll sleep

through any tossing and turning from your partner (assuming that they’re not sound asleep themselves, of course). The only potential drawback is that we found this mattress too soft for heavier bodies. If this is you, you might be better suited to the WinkBed Plus luxury hybrid (see below).

3. WinkBed Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Grounds for sleep divorce: You don't have enough support

Solution: WinkBed Luxury Hybrid

There’s a lot to take into consideration when buying a mattress as a couple, such as any health requirements either of you may have. Finding the right mattress to support joint and back pain can be critical in ensuring a quality night’s sleep. This is especially true for heavier bodies, which require additional support from their mattress.

The WinkBed (Image credit: Winkbed) Type: Hybrid

Materials: Coils, memory foam, other foams

Firmness: 4.5, 6.5, 7.5 or 8

Depth: 13.5 inches

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: From $849 at WinkBeds

The WinkBed luxury hybrid comes in four different firmness options (the Saatva Classic has three), with the firmest, the Plus, designed specifically to accommodate heavier bodies. As a luxury hybrid, it is made up of an adaptive combination of sturdy coils and gel-infused layer of foam, resulting in cushioned and targeted support. During the testing period for our WinkBed Mattress review, we woke up feeling well-aligned and well rested.

The WinkBed hybrid offers decent enough temperature regulation, but don’t buy it for that. It has excellent motion isolation and impressively sturdy edge support, two key requirements for couples not getting enough quality sleep from their existing mattress. Plus, when we say that this is a mattress that offers luxury hotel level of comfort, we mean it literally; the WinkBed luxury hybrid mattress is used in some of America’s revered hotels, including The Time Hotel in New York City.

4. Layla Hybrid mattress

Grounds for sleep divorce: You don't know what (firmness) you want

Solution: Layla Hybrid

It might seem like an incredibly niche need (it is), but the Layla Hybrid offers both a medium- soft and medium-firm level of support — just not at the same time. On one side of the mattress there is a medium-soft level of support (we rated it 4-4.5 out of 10 for firmness), and on the other there is a medium-firm (we rated it 6.5-7).

Layla Hybrid (Image credit: Layla) Type: Hybrid

Materials: Memory foam, other foams, coils

Firmness: Medium-soft (4-4.5/10), medium-firm (6.5-7/10)

Depth: 13 inches

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Price: From $1,099 at Layla Sleep

Flipping the mattress over on rotation seems slightly arduous, but this could potentially be a perfect solution for a couple who have vastly opposing comfort and support needs, such as those suffering from joint or back pain.

During the testing phase of our Layla Hybrid mattress review, we found both sides of the mattress to be comfortable enough to sleep in all positions. However, we would note that heavier bodies may find that the soft side is too soft to offer any meaningful support.

Outside of its main flippable feature, we found the Layla Hybrid mattress had outstanding motion isolation, which is good news for couples on opposite sleep schedules or for those who are easily woken by any movement. It has sturdy edge support too, which means that sleeping or sitting too close to the edge won’t tip you out.

5. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe

Grounds for sleep divorce: You’re overheating

Solution: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe

Sharing a bed with someone naturally raises your body temperature, so waking up to kick off the covers is a common grumble from couples not getting enough quality sleep at night. That's even worse if you suffer from night sweats or hot flashes.

Brooklyn Aurora (Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding) Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Soft (2-4), medium (4-6), firm (7-8)

Materials: GlacioTex cover, memory foam, coils

Depth: 13 inches

Weight: 60 to 130lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king

Trial: 120 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Price: From $749 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe topped our best cooling mattresses guide for 2023 for good reason — its GlacioTech cover is responsible for this mattress’s outstanding cooling properties, wicking away heat and maintaining optimum cool comfort, regardless of the temperature of your bedroom.

If overheating is the only thing standing in the way of ending your sleep divorce, this is the mattress that could enable you and your partner to share a bed again. However, if either of you are also a light or restless sleeper, we found during our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review that there was a certain degree of motion transfer, meaning that you might get disturbed by any movement by your bedfellow.

That aside, as a premium hybrid, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora has three different firmness levels to choose from, which means it will suit a wide range of sleepers. Regardless of the firmness level you opt for, cloud-like comfort and excellent spinal support are a given. Plus, the edge-support stood up against our testing, meaning that sleeping right up to the edge won’t cause any collapsing from the mattress.